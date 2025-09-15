Flat-Earthers Visited Antarctica to See if '24-Hour Midnight Sun' Was Real — It Went As Expected

What they witnessed near a glacier in Antarctica made them rethink their beliefs. Yet nobody ever arrived at a firm conclusion.

Elementary school teachers might have repeated this fact zillions of times in geography classes, but a group of flat-earthers was determined to prove that it was a lie. They believed that the Earth was flat, like a pancake, and Antarctica was an “ice wall” encircling this pancake. It was December 2024. Colorado pastor Will Duffy stood right in front of the Union Glacier camp in Antarctica. Along with eight other flat-earthers, he had spent millions to venture on this trip, just to see whether the phenomenon of 24-hour Midnight Sun was real. Duffy said they just wanted to "end the debate over the shape of the Earth...once and for all,” according to a PR Newswire press release.

Strange man in a protective foil cap holding banner with Flat Earth message. filming commercial video vlog (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrii Lysenko)

It was during the 5th century that astronomers first proposed that planet Earth was spherical, like a ball, according to the Library of Congress. The hypothesis was based on a variety of observations, including the shadow of Earth cast on the moon during a lunar eclipse and the appearance of the ship’s top on the horizon. Over time, as satellites and other technological instruments were introduced, the hypothesis turned into a belief, and nobody could deny it, except maybe some of these stubborn flat-earthers, including Duffy.

Snow covered mountain in Antarctica (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | CLDJansen)

Flat Earthers believed that since Antarctica is like an “ice wall,” it should receive the Sun just the same way as other places on the planet. According to their perspective, the Sun should rise and fall in the same way as it does in other places around the globe. Standing by this belief, Duffy decided to initiate The Final Experiment (@The_Final_Experiment) and see for himself whether it was true. The clue that would help them decipher the puzzle was Antarctica’s mysterious Sun.

Man looking at the Antarctic landscape. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ruben Earth)

According to the release, the group included four flat Earthers and four “globe Earthers” who flew to Antarctica to debunk the mystery of Midnight Sun. Ten 360-degree cameras were mounted in the icy stretch beside Union Glacier. Footage they recorded during a livestream shows Duffy standing on the icy landscape. Behind him, there’s a cluster of mountain peaks. The 360-degree cameras were installed on tripods to capture the mountains and the sky. "I created The Final Experiment to end this debate, once and for all. After we go to Antarctica, no one has to waste any more time debating the shape of the Earth," Duffy said in the press release.

Sunrise in Antarctica (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tenedos)

Jeran Campanella, a YouTuber and a renowned flat-earther, who was also a part of this team, confessed that, “All right, guys, sometimes you are wrong in life. And I thought there was no 24-hour Sun. In fact, I was pretty sure of it.” Campanella added, "I honestly believed there was no 24-hour Sun. I honestly now believe there is. That's it." In the end, flat-earthers were forced to digest the fact that Antarctica’s Midnight Sun actually existed, and all they needed to do was to start looking at the entire “flat or round” Earth riddle with a fresh perspective. As Lisbeth Acosta from FlatEarth Gang said, what mattered most was “putting our egos aside,” though it doesn’t imply that a 24-hour Sun proves a “globe model.”

