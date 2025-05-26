Aldi’s Salmon Recalled in 3 States Due to Undeclared Allergen — FDA Urges Shoppers to Return It

For those whose bodies are sensitive to this ingredient, consuming this fish can result in deadly consequences, from shock to even death.

One of the primary sources of protein preferred by many around the world is seafood. Unlike ancient times when people used to rely on their spearfishing skills for their daily meal, today's supermarkets and grocery stores provide various types of seafood, cleaned, filleted, and preserved for days. Despite this convenience, people are vulnerable to diseases or allergies because of pre-packaged meat products sold in stores. Recently, Aldi’s fans faced one such situation. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging all these salmon snobs and fish-eating frenzies out there to return their Aldi’s stuffed salmon packages.

A dish of stuffed salmon fish served on a plate kept on a patterned napkin (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The fish in these packages is not just difficult to stomach, but also deadly due to a potential contamination with undeclared soy. These fish, though better preserved, may not be good enough for people with soy allergies. Santa Monica Seafood of Rancho Dominguez, California, the manufacturing company behind this product, issued a voluntary product recall on May 24, 2025, for its “Atlantic salmon portions with seafood stuffing” packages. The possible contamination with undeclared soy can trigger life-threatening allergic reactions in those who are sensitive to soy. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA mentioned on its website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #charmedbyALDI (@charmedbyaldi)

For many people, eating soy is harmless. But for others, it could be as deadly as a dangerous virus that has invaded the cells of their body and is now eating them up one by one. According to the Cleveland Clinic, soy allergy is a type of food allergy in which a person’s immune system becomes hyperactive and starts overreacting to soy when eaten or drunk, or consumed in any way. Typical symptoms that show up during this reaction include hives, indigestion, stomach cramps, nausea, tightness in the throat, dizziness, confusion, vomiting, cough, or itching. Sometimes, this allergen can even cause a person to jolt into anaphylaxis, a severe or extreme reaction of shock to the allergic substance, which, in many cases, can be fatal.

Woman covers her temples with palms due to headache (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The issue about soy allergen came to light when workers at Santa Monica Seafood were conducting routine inspections on the completed batch. “This recall was initiated because the product contains soy, a known allergen, but the packaging does not list it as an ingredient,” according to the FDA. The product featured a use-by date of June 2, 2025, on the white part of the label on the front of the packaging, underneath the picture. It was distributed in Aldi stores located across California, Nevada, and Arizona.

A dish of salmon fish served along with vegetables (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but the agency appeals that all the Aldi shoppers who recently purchased this fish food should immediately return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions, consumers may contact Santa Monica Seafood at 1-800-969-8862, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST. Or, if you have a dragon who is not allergic to soy, you can feed him this fish.