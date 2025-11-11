A Stunning ‘Volnado’ Was Spotted Spinning Close to Kilauea During Its 36th Eruption Episode

A rare combination of tornado and volcanic dust, aka "volnado," was spotted in Hawaii

What happens when a volcano meets a tornado? A striking "volnado" was spotted above Hawaii's famous volcano, Kilauea, during its latest eruption, as per Hawaii News Now. The rare atmospheric phenomenon is formed with the combination of volcanic dust, intense heat, and unstable atmospheric conditions. The untable and hot buoyant air lifts the volcanic particle into the air. When the hot air intensifies, the particles spin faster and rotation becomes organized, creating a phenomenon called "volnado" — a tornado-like vortex with volcanic dust. According to the outlet, the phenomenon occurred in Hawaii during the volcano's 36th eruption episode.

The event took place on November 9, 2025, at noon, and many observers got to witness the "volando" in action. One of them was Justin Hirako, who shared the video on Instagram. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), these rare volcanic vortexes are short-lived, lasting a few seconds or minutes, as reported by The Watchers. They are also less intense and weaker compared to a tornado vortex. The phenomenon of "volando" is not only a treat for the sore eyes but also the least harmful to the environment. These lava whirlwinds or fire whirls may seem dangerous, but they are not hazardous.

Ash coming out of a volcano. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | EyeEM Mobile GmbH

These volcanic vortexes could only pose a minimal threat to the immediate eruptive area. The Kilauea volcano has witnessed this phenomenon before in September 2025 during the 33rd episode of eruption, as per USGS. A glow was observed from the volcanic vents overnight, especially the south vent. The next morning, plumes were gradually rising out of the vents. An "average sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates during pauses are typically 1,200 to 1,500 t/d, though emission rates can vary on short time scales," the agency reported. "Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s hair are present throughout the summit area."

At the time, it was acknowledged that terms like “volnado” or “lavanado” are not scientific names but informal terms created by observers. The recent volcanic eruption, which made the “volnado,” also produced the record-breaking lava fountains, reaching up to 330 m (1,100 feet). The vortex was formed when both vents on the crater floor were erupting simultaneously. The "volnado" was short-lived and faded as soon as the volcanic eruption weakened. The volando appeared massive and long in the videos posted by visitors. Many people arrived at the spot to capture the rare phenomenon. The tornado was eventually at a distance from the spewing volcanic fountains.

Kilauea Volcano erupting in Hawaii (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mike Lyvers)

"I am honored to have captured this tornado at the 36th eruption episode of Kilauea," a social media user wrote. "As we were walking up to the viewing area, we could see the tornado off in the distance. Created by the windy day and heat from the blazing stream of lava, it only lasts a minute or so. Thankfully, it's all within the confines of Volcanoes National Park and poses no threat to anyone. Extremely cool tho!" they added. "What an amazing sight!" another internet user wrote. "It was absolutely beautiful," a third YouTube user added. Those who missed out on the phenomenon are willing to drive up to the sight for the view. "Oh my! I’m seriously thinking about driving up now!!!! Maps says it’s an hour drive from Mountain View," wrote a fourth internet user.

