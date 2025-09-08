Stunning Footage Shows a ‘Volnado’ Spin Beside Blazing Lava Fountain in Hawaii

Just last week, on September 2, Kīlauea erupted yet again, recording its 32nd eruption since December.

Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano is one of the most active volcanoes on our planet, with frequent eruptions occurring even in recent days and months. While its eruptions have previously destroyed the infrastructure and habitats of local communities in the nearby areas, they have also given rise to new landscapes. Recently, this fiery volcano once again delivered a natural spectacle that seemed almost otherworldly. In an unexpected display of nature’s power, a rare ‘volnado’ was spotted alongside a fountain of molten lava. Everyone, including the scientists and researchers, was surprised when they witnessed this for the first time.



Just last week, Kīlauea volcano erupted once again, marking its 32nd episode since December last year. As reported by CNN, experts have claimed that these fiery episodes are all part of a single ongoing eruption as the magma is following a similar path each time. However, the recent eruption that took place on September 2 was unique as officials from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) livestream caught a rare sight inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater. As the fountain of lava shot up, a spinning column — called the volnado (something that looked like a tornado) — was also formed nearby, lifting ash into the air while spinning in front of the lava, as reported by IFLScience.



Speaking about this, in their X (formerly Twitter) post, the officials wrote, "These whirlwinds, which can also occur on the crater rim downwind of the eruption (within the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park), have been documented during several eruptive episodes and are caused by the chaotic and turbulent mixing of hot and cold air." The moment felt as if it had been taken straight from the screen. According to the officials, these fiery phenomena usually come to life when both hot and cool air are combined near a lava fountain.

We know you've heard of a volcano...but how about a volnado?



This afternoon, during episode 32 fountaining at Kīlauea the V3 live camera (https://t.co/tCc5xGmMcO) caught this whirlwind kicking up loose ash deposits along the active fountain and flow within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. pic.twitter.com/wCwhZgoFV8 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 3, 2025

Social media users were shocked to see this video clip as one X user, @Faux__Me, stated, "Right there and then I'd die of overwhelming confusion." Another person, who goes by the username @Billy_Hamor, guessed, "I can only assume some sort of small earthquake happened during this, making for a perfect Trifecta!! Great capture!" @ZannSuz also stated, "Wow. The updraft into the flow is remarkable." Meanwhile, researchers are currently not aware of what direction this eruption will take or when it might finally come to an end. Despite the fiery look, the fountains of molten lava have been shorter in height lately.

Screenshots of a 'volnado' at Kīlauea, Hawaii. (Image Source: X | @USGSVolcanoes)

Steve Lundblad, a geology professor at the University of Hawaii, predicted, “We’re still going to have spectacular eruptions. They’re just going to be wider and not as high.” Reports also claim that the recent chain of eruptions has drawn a huge number of visitors to the park, with April 2025 attendance rising nearly half again as much compared to the same month in 2024. However, authorities have warned people to stick to the designated paths and viewing spots, since the ground near the crater can be very dangerous with hidden cracks and weak edges.

