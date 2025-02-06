A Pond in Hawaii Suddenly Turned Bright Pink Overnight And Researchers Think They Know Why

Veteran officials managing the pond in Hawaii say that they've never seen such a strange occurrence of bright hues before.

Planet Earth is a mysterious place and humans can only attempt to understand it in fragments. Amid warming climates, melting glaciers, diminishing forest cover, and wildlife extinction, people have steered their attention toward a strange phenomenon in Hawaii that occurred in October 2023. A pond, more precisely, a saltwater marsh, at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in Maui transformed into a pool of bubblegum pink overnight and scientists are clueless about the source, Sky News reported.

The bizarre event was first reported to Bret Wolfe, the refuge manager, by a person strolling on the beach nearby. "I just got a report from somebody that was walking on the beach, and they called me up like, 'There's something weird going on over here,'" he said. Volunteers of the area, some with expertise of 70 years, were equally shocked to find that the pond water had turned pink. Meanwhile, onlookers are crowding the location in curiosity as the photos of the pond floated in on social media.

Scientists are trying to uncover the mystery after the refuge sent over test water samples to the University of Hawaii and George Washington University, per Scholastic Science World. It was initially thought that the hues were a result of an algal bloom of toxic algae but that was barely the case. Analysis of the test samples found the presence of halobacteria, a type of single-celled organism, also called archaebacteria, that thrives in highly saline environments. According to CBS News, the Kealia pond water currently features a salinity level above 70 parts per thousand, two times more salty than seawater itself.

However, further research using DNA analysis is still underway to confirm the culprit coloring the Kealia Pond. Some theorize that the ongoing drought in Maui may have contributed but the pond reportedly has experience with droughts and high salinity but never had its color changed like this. Usually, the Waikapu Stream blends with the pond raising water levels but the drought had barely allowed it. The stream flows into the main pond and then moves into the now pink outlet. The volunteers hope the monsoon may fix the color of the pond as the stream may help reduce the salinity of the pond water. "That might be what makes it go away," Wolfe added.

The sudden influx of visitors fascinated by the pond left the refuge workers overwhelmed. Wolfe said he would ideally like them to come to know about their conservation initiatives towards waterbirds and wetland restorations. “But no, they're here to see the pink water," Wolfe quipped. Nevertheless, he was thrilled about the visits and said, “If that’s what gets them there, it’s OK. It is neat.” Hawaii News Now talked to some of the visitors for additional insights when one of them hinted at the peaking intrigue amongst people.

One such visitor, Travis Morrin said, “I was like, 'I don't believe it, it can't be that pink. Sure enough toward sunset, the lighting was good, I just happened to drive by and I was like, it's like Pepto Bismol pink." His friends had informed him about the unusual site. Authorities have warned the visitors and locals from entering the water and consuming any fish caught there until the source is identified, as a precautionary measure.