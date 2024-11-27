Survivalist Observes Pond Water Under Microscope Before and After Boiling. A Shocking Difference Ensued

As the man boiled the pond water, it dramatically transformed from a world teeming with life to a literal 'ghost town' of debris.

Inside every droplet of water lurks an invisible world teeming with microscopic life. From oxygen-producing algae to protozoans and bacteria, the water is host to a colorful range of organisms. The survival of these tiny organisms greatly depends on temperature and time and this has been proved recently by an interesting experiment done by an avid adventurer. In the summer of 2023, John who goes by @woodsboundoutdoors on Instagram was camping in a forest-like location wherein he came across a pond filled with stagnant water. He collected some samples of the pondwater and checked out the tiny creatures living in it.

John investigated the pondwater under a microscope, contrasting it before and after boiling. He posted a reel of this experiment on Instagram, which has since gone viral as he demonstrated how the muddy pond water turned into a “ghost town” after boiling.“So we are going to take a look at some nasty stagnant water under a microscope and then I’m going to boil the water and see what the results look like under the microscope,” John said while collecting some pondwater in a glass jar. “This doesn’t look bad,” he exclaimed and collected a palmful of muddy gloop into the jar.

He took a sample from this collected water and shoved it under the eye of the microscope. In the following frames, he shared the footage of water as seen under the microscope. “Already we’re seeing all kinds of movements,” he said and explained the different kinds of creatures that glided swiftly inside the water. The footage then revealed sundry life forms including insect larvae, algae, bacteria, protozoa, some paramecium cruising around, and all kinds of other things that John said, he wouldn’t want to drink.

In the next part of the experiment, John poured the pondwater from the jar into a pan set up on a makeshift stove standing on the ground. He let the water boil for about a minute. Once it cooled down, he again shoved a sample of the boiled water under the lens of the microscope. “I am not seeing any movement at all,” he said, “I am seeing a lot of debris but not a sign of life.” Seeing that there was now no commotion in the water as before, he said, the water looked like “a ghost town.” Apparently, boiling has killed all the microbes in the water.

In the hashtags of the post, the survivalist added the tag “#waterpurification” specifying how consumption of this pondwater could have proved to be deadly for the drinker. Commenting on the video, @mamabear_1492 quipped, “I still wouldn’t drink it.” @sadegh.gholiniya suggested that this pondwater wouldn’t be fit for drinking even after boiling. “Boiling water may kill all microscopic organisms. But it can't destroy toxins that are created by them. Or also other toxic chemicals matters that might be in that.”

On the other hand, @crispybarrels reflected upon the fantastic scope of life throbbing inside a little sample of pondwater, “This is literally us in the universe!” Other people viewed the video on a funnier side. @__z_e_x said, “Bro is like Hitler for bacteria,” whereas @imcorvo_long wrote, “Vegans are gonna cry or go crazy.” @the_prashant_sidar added hilariously, "So basically dead bodies are still there!"

