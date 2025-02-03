Researchers Fear Mysterious ‘Pyramid’ Discovered in Antarctica May Not Be What It Seems

Decades of enigma around an Antarctic pyramid finally resolved amid steaming speculation by raging conspiracy theorists.

Even today, vast areas of Antarctica remain unexplored. Despite technological advancements, accessing some regions of the ice-clad landscape is utterly challenging as less than a third of the continent remains untouched by humans. A series of strange occurrences have simultaneously unfolded in the south-polar continent in the past few years. Amid rising intrigue, conspiracy theorists have cast their focus on a new mysterious pyramid after they spotted it on Google Earth. It was first reported by MSN News, as per IFL Science.

To be precise, this is the second pyramid-like structure https://www.greenmatters.com/pn/researchers-discover-stunning-cavern-half-the-size-of-manhattan-teeming-with-life-beneath-the-antarctic-ice​ that has aroused the internet’s curiosity. Researchers have long speculated the true nature of a hidden pyramid beneath the icy layers of the South Pole. Interestingly, it turned out to be a mountain peak part of the Ellsworth Mountains ranging more than 400 kilometers in Antarctica. First discovered by the British Antarctic Expedition of 1910 to 1913, the mountain peak was kept secret from the world and named “The Pyramid.” This ambiguous name was further used in official geological surveys of the region to keep its true nature hidden for some reason.

Present-day conspiracy theorists seemed to have loved the idea of calling a mountain peak a pyramid. The coordinates 79°58’39.25?S 81°57’32.2” W have gained traction among netizens as a modern conspiracy theory identified a mountain to be a mysterious pyramid in the continent. To clarify with expert insights, Dr. Mitch Darcy, a geologist at the German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam, talked to IFL Science about the theory explaining the coincidental natural shape of the mountain.

“The pyramid-shaped structures are located in the Ellsworth Mountains, which is a range more than 400 km long, so it’s no surprise there are rocky peaks cropping out above the ice. The peaks are clearly composed of rock, and it’s a coincidence that this particular peak has that shape,” Darcy said. He further indicated that the shape is not complicated, hence, it cannot be identified as a “special coincidence” either. Such mountains are called nunatak by definition, which are simple rocky peaks that bulge outwards from the glacier or ice sheets. “This one has the shape of a pyramid, but that doesn’t make it a human construction,” he added. The Matterhorn in the Alps and Mount Bulandstindur in Iceland are some of the other peaks that appear as pyramids.

The great pyramid of Antarctica can be found at these coordinates: 79°58'39.2"S, 81°57'32.2"W. Of course, it's not officially recognized, as that would change our entire history.



If the change in Earth's rotations occurs cyclically due to geomagnetic excursions, then Antarctica… pic.twitter.com/pQe6CG1VBV — Open Minded Approach (@OMApproach) October 23, 2024

The mystery and intrigue around the Egyptian pyramids, based on how they were built in archaeological times, have encouraged conspiracy theorists to make unusual claims, ranging from UFOs to hidden forces at work. Regardless of the scientific explanations, many conspiracy theories suggest that Antarctica is frequented by aliens or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). One such theory suggested by Eric Hecker, a conspiracy theorist, deemed the South Pole as an “air traffic control” hub for aliens. He made this claim during an online streaming conference hosted by Ufologist Dr. Steven Greer and instantly caught widespread attention from netizens.

Hecker said the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, a United States scientific research station, is a significant location for aliens. Moreover, he suggested his knowledge was credited to his involvement as a contractor with the research center after the US aerospace and defense conglomerate chose him in the 2010 Raytheon, per an Indy100 report. Some more of his absurd claims hinted at multiple human deaths caused by “non-human intelligence” with malicious intentions.