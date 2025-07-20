6 Ways to Prevent Woodpeckers From Ruining Your Outdoor Structures Without Harming Them

Woodpeckers can cause a nuisance in your home with their constant pecking, causing damage to wooden structures.

The sight of a woodpecker is pure bliss for a bird watcher, while a homeowner may dread its presence anywhere near their house. These strong-billed birds are federally protected in North America. Woodpeckers are an undeniably wonderful part of nature. Their quirky antics may seem fun from afar, but many are aware of the nuisance these birds may cause in wooded areas or any structure with wooden siding. It is illegal to cause any sort of harm to woodpeckers, but there are measures you can take to discourage their intrusion into your home without threatening their existence, per The Spruce.

Dead wood removal

In wooded areas, it is important to keep trees pruned and maintained. Removal of dead branches and deadfall can go a long way to deter woodpeckers from your region. This is mainly because dead trees, snags, and stumps contain insects that these birds like to feed on. Covering up the stumps with burlap or other resistant materials could also prevent them from burrowing in for the early worm.

Cover wood surfaces and firewood

As the name suggests, woodpeckers are attracted to woody material. Since most homes contain wooden structures both outdoors and indoors, it can be difficult to manage these birds. Wooden structures attract wood-boring insects like carpenter bees and wood ants, which could serve as a hearty meal for woodpeckers. To figure out which wooden material may be infested with bugs, the report suggests looking for drilling on wooden surfaces like a deck or wood siding. Whereas, firewood should be stored in an indoor shed or covered with a tarp to prevent bugs and woodpeckers altogether. Holes in wooden surfaces can be fixed with seal putty or paint.

Noisy surroundings

Homeowners may tolerate the ruckus that woodpeckers may sometimes cause, pecking on aluminium and metal sheets, but it does not go vice versa. Noise and unpredictable motion scare the birds away from setting camp in an area. Woodpeckers are shy creatures and flee at the slightest disturbance in motion or sound. People can use this characteristic to their advantage and hang wind chimes, aluminum pans, and glass bottles to discourage their intrusion. Scaring them away with a flag, kite, motion-sensing devices like sprinklers, or even playing recorded sounds of predators like owls and hawks can scare them away.

Bird netting

Woodpeckers will not destroy entire houses but only certain targeted places that seem ideal for food or nesting. Wood siding, outdoor structures, and trees are highly preferable. So, the best way to solve the problem is by obstructing their access to the target zones. Homeowners can prevent damage to these areas by covering the spots with bird netting or ¼ inch hardware cloth. It is recommended that the barrier be installed at least 3 inches away from the surface that is likely to be pecked on. For damaged areas, a similar technique can be applied, but only after making repairs. After all, nobody likes a gaping hole in your favorite fruit tree or wooden sheds. @jordanseverydaydiy4373 offered guidance to stop woodpeckers from pecking on homes.

Don’t provide suet and nuts

Regular bird feeders attract all kinds of birds, and woodpeckers are, unsurprisingly, one of them. Though they prefer wood-boring insects over other foods, suet and nuts are also some sources that woodpeckers often go for. Therefore, avoiding putting out feeders full of suet or nuts every day can act as a deterrent. Fret not, woodpeckers would not starve to death due to this measure, but would only redirect their foraging patterns.

Shiny surfaces

Woodpeckers may like to peck on aluminum, but when it shines under the sun, it’s barely attractive to them. Hence, covering any spot likely to be attacked by the birds may be covered with aluminum foil. Other than that, mirrors can also do the job, but at the cost of territorial aggression. According to Feisty Feathers, a mirror can be psychologically damaging to birds and cause aggression or obsession. Scarecrows have been traditionally used to scare away birds from feasting on crops. Homeowners can utilize it on a smaller level by installing big-eyed balloons or predator decoys like owls and hawks in motion. @BBNBromeBirdNews shared 10 shiny objects that deter woodpeckers.

