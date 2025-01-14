Why Are People Wrapping Sheet Metal Around the Trunks of Their Trees?

This enigmatic view of metal sheets wrapped around the bark of trees around gardens in the U.S. has a fairly good reason behind it.

Trees require minimal care, especially if they are free-standing and get enough sunshine. However, there stands only one foe to these life-giving trees– pests. Squirrels, rats, raccoons, and many other garden animals are wired to climb and nest on trees. In some cases, these pests tend to chew on the bark of trees which makes them vulnerable to diseases. Therefore, if someone wants to deter the pests from taking a base on their favorite shade-giver, experts suggest covering the bark with a metal strap, per Reader’s Digest.

The protective metal straps are also called baffles and serve a greater purpose than it seems. Most would assume baffles are to offer support to the growing trees but the metal cuffs actually prevent the squirrels and other pests from climbing onto tree barks. According to the report, these metal straps are observed clinging to trees all around from Los Angeles to Northern Maine. Arborists, or tree surgeons, have suggested that baffles are a cheap and easy solution to protecting homes and trees. “If a pecan tree is free-standing, that is, not touching other trees, power lines, etc., you can put a sheet metal collar in place around its trunk,” plant expert Neil Sperry advised a homeowner.

The slippery surface of the metal restricts squirrels or other pests from accessing the tree bark further reducing the possibility of them nesting there. These small garden animals are also known to climb onto house roofs and attics through tall overbearing trees. Squirrels, in particular, are a nuisance to most garden-keepers as they struggle to keep these witty little creatures off their tree barks and branches. According to Welcome Wildlife, squirrels can leap 8 feet to 10 feet horizontally. Therefore, climbing on these metal tree coverings, or baffles installed on the tree bark, forces them to slide back down.

However, baffles are usually designed for bird-feeder poles and may fit tree barks of thin diameters. There is a specified rule for hanging these metal cuffs. The report stated the metal cuffs should hang 5 to 6 feet above the ground’s surface and must be 18 inches wide to limit the animals’ easy access. “Keep it loose so that it won’t girdle the tree over time. Much better yet, affix it so that you can put it in place in early summer and remove it in late fall,” the expert added. He also shared that alternatives like reflective strips, fake owls, and other materials may work for a short time, “but eventually, the squirrels catch on.” In the case of large trees, it is not possible to find a metal strap of big diameters.

Hence, the expert suggested a homeowner can fashion one themself using a metal sheet or aluminum and attach it with wire nails and screws. It is advised that the metal sheets not be painted since it increases the friction, thus, becoming a leeway for the pests to climb the cuffs. Tree wrappings serve a similar purpose but are largely made up of polypropylene fabric, paper, and burlap. These instruments do the double duty of protecting the trees from critters in addition to saving the bark from chewing attacks, sunscald, herbicides, and pesticides. Tree wraps are recommended for younger trees and are usually seen on fruit trees since they attract hungry fruit-eating pests of all kinds.