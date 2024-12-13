5 Warning Signs of Diabetes That Show Up When You Go to Bed Every Night – Acupuncturist Reveals

The key signs of diabetes that we need to watch out for can be evident earlier than the diagnosis, especially during bedtime.

Diabetes is one of the major health risks that exists today. Since there are no cures for the disease, a doctor has identified five bedtime symptoms that appear to be early indicators that one can notice way before diagnosis. Dr. Lott (@acupunctureismylife), a New York-based acupuncturist explained about the warning signs a prospective diabetic may be “experiencing every night” in a viral TikTok video earlier this year. Diabetes is caused due to high blood sugar levels when the body fails to produce enough insulin or use it efficiently. The disease further affects the heart, kidneys, and vision among others. Therefore, Dr. Lott enlightened his 313k followers with a couple of habits to look out for before bedtime.

Excessive bathroom visits

The first symptom Dr. Lott pointed out was “too many bathroom visits.” The doctor asked his viewers, “Are you waking up several times a night to pee?” Other experts confirm that this condition is called nocturia, according to a study published in the journal WebMD. It suggests that the need to pee can occur during the day or night. The sensation happens when there is too much sugar in the blood and the kidneys are bound to work harder to remove the excess amount. This process results in more production of urine thus, increasing the bathroom going frequency, and active even while a person might be asleep. Additionally, any damage caused by diabetes to the kidneys or bladder also leads to the same issue, as per Dr. Michael Dansinger, MD, who medically reviewed the study.

Sweating at night

Dr. Lott throws the question about excessive sweating at night. “Are your bed sheets and your pillows soaked in the morning?” he asked. This question indicates the symptoms when a diabetic person struggles to maintain a normal body temperature and produce the right amount of sweat. In that case, the affected person must review their diabetes management and blood sugar levels, as per another study reviewed by Dr. Soo Rhee, MD and published in the journal, Medical News Today.

Dry throat and coughs

For the third warning sign before bedtime, Dr. Lott described the prevalent occurrence of dry coughs. “Dry throat interfering with your sleep,” the doctor said, suggesting victims often wake up in the middle of the night with a dry throat and coughs are more often dry. A study published by the National Library of Medicine explains that people with Type 2 Diabetes, a high-risk type of the disease, are susceptible to both cardiovascular and respiratory health problems. Dry coughs are also a common symptom for diabetic people with associated nerve damage, per WebMD.

Blurred vision while reading

Blurred vision is the fourth symptom of a person at risk of having diabetes. Dr. Lott disclosed, “Blurred vision when you're trying to read before going to bed.” Increased blood sugar levels cause swelling of the eyes in addition to exosmosis of fluids from the tissues that make it difficult to focus, per the UK Express. However, this symptom can be resolved as soon as the blood sugar levels return to normalcy.

Post-dinner hunger

Dr. Lott’s final warning sign was related to feeling hungry after having dinner. “Are you feeling hungry again before you go to bed?” he asked in the viral TikTok. While he did not explain much, the report stated that “post-dinner hunger” is an indicator of diabetes and this condition is called diabetic hyperphagia. It occurs due to insulin complications messing with the body’s ability to convert glucose to energy.

