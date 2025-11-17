Zion National Park Held a Unique Event That Helped Rebuild and Recover After Government Shutdown

Zion National Park's annual Plein Air event was a great first step for recovery post-shutdown.

National parks across the U.S. paid a heavy price because of the 43-day-long government shutdown. The longest shutdown in the history of the United States had handicapped government services. National Park witnessed ruckus, chaos, and illegal activities due to the lack of park rangers and employees. Zion National Park managed to survive and remained functional during this challenging time, thanks to the volunteers, locals, and businesses. The park's non-profit organization, Zion Forever Project, recently held a special event after the government lifted the shutdown. The 2025 Art Invitational, or the Plein Air Art Invitational, was held for the park's recovery. The event hosted talented artists to "capture the beauty of Zion National Park."

Travelers who visited the park on that event weren't only there to capture the park's grandeur and beauty. The art pieces they curated for that event were sold, and the proceeds were donated to the park. Michelle Condrat, one of the participating artists in the said art event at Zion National Park, spoke about her experience. She told TheTravel that the park always inspired her "because of its beauty and unique landscape that you can't find anywhere else in the world." The Plein Air event had attracted many artists from different parts of the world. Those who came to the park were allowed to place their easels anywhere in the vicinity to capture their vision on a piece of paper.

The artists even performed art demonstrations and auctioned their work to the visitors. The event was held from November 3 to 8, 2025, and was attended by 15 artists from across the world. The Art Invitational was hosted by the park in collaboration with Zion National Park and Worthington Gallery in Springdale. The Plein Art literally means what the event stands for. It translates to "in the open air," which refers to the practice of painting outdoors. It's a ritual that is often practiced at the national parks of the United States. Although the event is conducted every year, it's crucial for the park's post-shutdown recovery this year. "We are proud to expand the event this year, inviting not only renowned plein air artists, but also studio artists to capture the beauty of Zion National Park," said the official website of Zion Forever Project.

"We look forward to continuing to explore different art mediums and methods that celebrate the legacy of the arts coming together to support the public lands we love," the website added. The event didn't just allow complete creative liberty to the artists but also provided several interesting programs to partake in. It included a fundraising gala, a silent auction, an interactive community mural, a children’s art table, and much more. Condrat took to Instagram to share her excitement about participating in the event, calling herself the "luckiest girl in the world to be able to paint" the stunning national park. Condrat has been associated with the Plein Art event since 2013, but she admitted that the air was different in 2025. "So many workers were gone from the park and weren't able to work, and it really had a somber impact on all of us, from the artists to the people and businesses in Springdale just outside the park, and, of course, on Zion itself," she added.

