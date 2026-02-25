Yellowstone’s Beloved Coyote ‘Limpy’ Is Popular for Pranking Visitors. But He’s Now Nearing His End

Limpy, despite going through a bout of disease, continues to use his sympathy act to attract generous donation of food.

A beloved Yellowstone member seems to be slowing down due to his age. This member is none other than Limpy, also known as Tripod or Chester, according to Cowboy State Daily. He is a widely adored Coyote who has developed a dedicated fan base with his intriguing antics. As per fans, the coyote is around eight to nine years old, which is quite an advanced age for the creature. Most coyotes do not survive until the age of five. Observers claim that Limpy is slowing down, but experts suggest that he may still go on for several more years. Coyote expert Robert Crabtree believes that under the right circumstances, coyotes can survive as long as domestic dogs.

Limpy on the side of the road (Image Source: Facebook | Isabella Smedley)

Limpy reportedly received an injury during the winter months of 2023, according to The Outdoor Society. He was attacked by wolves while pursuing a bison. The following summer, he was spotted limping, possibly because of an injury inflicted during the attack. Apart from limping, the animal seemed to be doing fine. Wildlife photographer Isabella Smedley presents a different story. She claims that the injury was inflicted by a rash driver.

Limpy has earned a name for himself through the smart tactics he has applied over the years to get food from tourists, according to Wide Open Spaces. Limpy can often be seen walking along the roads to Lamar and Soda Butte during the summer and winter months. Though the injury on his left rear leg is authentic, observers have noted that he exaggerates his limping in front of the passersby. Long-time fans believe that the exaggeration aims to garner sympathy from tourists, with an eye on their eatables. Apparently, the plan has worked for years, as several Yellowstone tourists continue to feed the coyote their own food.

Limpy holding traffic inspections in Lamar Valley (Image Source: Facebook | Deby Dixon Photography)

The injured coyote executes his plan with perfection. It is only after the generous tourists get far away from him that Limpy returns to his normal gait. Many people claim that the coyote is faking his injury, while several are concerned that one day he will be hit by a car because of being so close to roads in pursuit of food. The National Park Service has instructed tourists not to provide wildlife with food, as it increases human dependency and reduces the sustenance capability of animals. Therefore, it is paramount that nobody falls in Limpy's trap, no matter how sympathetic they feel.

Smedley also claims that Limpy has often been spotted teaching his ways to other coyotes, according to Cowboy State Daily. Not everyone can easily mimic his limping technique, so he teaches his mates the art of begging. The photographer attests that the wily coyote has started to show his age. She claims that a follower informed her that Limpy suffered from a disease recently. “Apparently, he was ill with possibly mange. About three months ago, he lost his territory, according to someone who knows him very well. To me, his fur looked normal, and, unfortunately, he is still walking the roads for handouts,” she said. He seems to have recovered from mange.

Wildlife photographer Deby Dixon believes that the coyote still has the will to live. According to him, not only has Limpy recovered, but there is a fire in his eyes. He has again returned to his wily ways, which shows that even though age may have a say on his features, his spirit refuses to comply. Recently, Limpy apparently won the pursuit of a female partner against another male coyote. Dixon, like many others, is surprised that Limpy has managed to survive for so long, even with so many wolves and coyotes around. “I wonder if he may be related to the other coyotes, and they are giving him a pass, probably due to his bum leg,” she said.

