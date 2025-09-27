The Mystery Behind Why Coyotes Are Swimming Across San Francisco Bay to Reach Angel Island

In 2017, a ranger first spotted a coyote on Angel Island, and soon more of them started to appear.

There are a few animals that often surprise us with their hidden abilities. From birds that fly thousands of miles without any help from maps to tiny insects that build complex homes within just a few hours, these wildlife species are full of surprises. Sometimes, these extraordinary skills also remind us how adaptable some animals can be, just like the coyotes recently did. In a surprising turn of events, these well-known land animals were unexpectedly spotted swimming across the cold waters of San Francisco Bay near Angel Island. Since they have long been known for their ability to thrive in cities, coyotes are now pushing boundaries by venturing into new habitats that were once thought to be inaccessible to them.

A coyote in the wild. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Stephen Leonardi)

A few weeks ago, the state park's staff spotted something surprising during a morning boat run. At first, they mistook a swimming creature for a seal, but when they went a little closer, they realized it was a coyote swimming across Raccoon Strait toward Tiburon. This unexpected sighting offers a rare look at the secretive coyotes of Angel Island, giving researchers an insight into their habits and way of living, as reported by SFGate. The official Instagram account of the state park, which goes by the username @angelislandstatepark, also shared a video clip of the rare incident.

A coyote crossing the road. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Thomas Shockey)

In the comment section, the park revealed, “The coyote was not far from shore (about a 1/4 mile, it's a mile to Tiburon) and did return safely back to the island.” They also clarified that the boat was very far from the coyote, and the video was recorded after zooming in as much as possible. In their statement, the state park also added, “Coyotes are strong swimmers. Park staff work daily to protect coyotes, mainly by teaching the public what to do and not to do if they encounter a coyote. One of the greatest harms to coyotes, and all wild animals on the island, is littering and the intentional and unintentional feeding of them.”

Officials went on to share a few tips for the public, which included avoiding leaving trash or food scraps like shells and peels in nature, never feeding wild animals, and always maintaining a safe distance. According to the California State Parks staff members, coyotes were never seen on Angel Island until a few years ago. But this changed in 2017 when a ranger spotted one, and soon more of them appeared across the 1.2-square-mile island. Scientists from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also visited the island to study how the coyotes swam across the water, and their findings revealed just how quickly these clever animals adapted to their changing lifestyle, as reported by Bay Nature.

However, it has been believed that coyotes’ growth on the island has natural limits. The island can support only a finite number of coyotes due to limited food sources and space, according to Furnas, who was a lead author of the study that analyzed coyotes and deer on Angel Island. Meanwhile, in 1981, a wildlife biologist, Dale McCullough, suggested introducing coyotes to Angel Island. He recommended that the officials bring a small group of six coyotes to help control the island’s deer and fawns, which were harming trees and vegetation.

