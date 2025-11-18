Yellowstone Wolves Thrive Inside the Park — but Here's Why Many Don't Survive After Crossing the Border

Wolves, especially pups, risk their lives when they cross the Yellowstone boundary.

Yellowstone National Park is home to several wild animals. Tourists are allowed to spot them only from a distance to ensure their safety and the animals' protection. The national park goes above and beyond to ensure the wildlife is protected. However, it can only control what's happening within the premises or the "Yellowstone bubble." Once the wild animals step beyond the protective boundaries of the park, they enter a no-where zone which houses several other animals. The wolves within the park benefit from strict protections, predictable food sources, and minimal interference. However, when they step out of that invisible border of protection, they experience a sudden shift. They suddenly enter a zone that falls under state supervision and is prone to hunting, ranching, and predation.

Bison migrating in snow in Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Newman)

“Wolves that primarily live within Yellowstone are exceedingly valuable to a great number of people across Montana, the country, and the world,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, as per Montana Free Press. “The park generates hundreds of millions of dollars in additional economic activity to the Montana economy, and wolves and other wildlife rank as a top reason why people visit the park and region," the authority added. But wolves, especially younger pups, can't identify the boundary and often go beyond the premises of Yellowstone, making them prone to hunting.

“When we look at the fate of collared wolves that leave Yellowstone, most commonly they don’t survive the next hunting season,” Yellowstone Wolf Project leader Dan Stahler said. From 2021 to 2024, that previous number nearly tripled when an average of 12.75 wolves died annually. Doug Smith, retired lead of the Yellowstone Wolf Project, knew that the blurred boundaries would be an issue after the reintroduction of wolves in 1995. “This is a long-term problem for wildlife management, and particularly wolves,” Smith said. Experts believe that one of the main reasons behind the threat to the wolves is people's misinterpretation of them. Smith revealed that wolves are tolerant of people.

Sign reading Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ceri Breeze)

A wild wolf, on the contrary, is avoidant. “They flee, they run. They know what humans mean: death. That’s not a park wolf," he added. Tolerance is the curse that makes the park wolves more vulnerable. Justin Webb, executive director of the Foundation for Wildlife Management, believes that Yellowstone should instill a healthy fear of humans in the wolves. “Wolves in the park should be given the respect of space, and I think that those wolves shouldn’t be conditioned to people,” Webb said. The experts revealed that many wolf packs raise their pups in places close to human activity, making them more vulnerable. For example, the Junction Butte Pack has wolf dens where pups are abundant, but it is located close to Slough Creek, a popular trailhead for hikers.

Black wolves. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Patrice Schoefelt)

“Why don’t they close the trailhead down?” Webb questioned. This closure will protect wolf pups from being exposed to human activities. Within the Yellowstone premises, wolves are managed “for the benefit and enjoyment of the people." The Yellowstone visitors adoring the striking Roosevelt Arch and clicking selfies have no harmful impact on the wild mammals of the park. The National Park Service is responsible for supervising the park and its wild inhabitants. But outside the Yellowstone, the animals fall under the State's jurisdiction and are far less protected. GPS data revealed that the survival rate of wolves significantly drops once they step outside the national park. Perhaps building a more visible boundary could resolve this issue.

