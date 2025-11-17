Footage Reveals a Careless Visitor Getting Dangerously Close to a Pack of Wolves in Yellowstone

The clip showed the intruder marching across the field as five black wolves were moving towards him

A Yellowstone National Park visitor threw caution to the wind, closely approaching a pack of wolves in the wild. Was it a daredevil move or simply foolish? The horrified bystanders think it was the latter. A man capturing the park's landscape from a distance accidentally caught the moment on camera that has now exploded on the internet. The clip showed the intruder wearing a white scarf marching across the field as five black wolves were moving towards him. "This video I took this morning from a safe distance of a very foolish man and a pack of wolves," photographer Keith Kerbs said. "He almost didn’t make it out alive," he added. The man with the scarf was initially walking away from the Yellowstone wolves.

A wolf roaming in the valley of Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mtnmichelle)

But as the wild animals followed him, he turned out and started striding forward. Witnessing the sight, several bystanders started screaming at the guy, urging him to get away from the wolves. “Hey! Hey! Get the hell away from them! Back up!” one person yelled, which the footage recorded. But the intruder didn't hesitate. He went one step ahead, waiving his hand, and it left the observers surprised. He pulled out an equipment and fired a shot from what may have been a bear spray. Fortunately, the wolves were not charging at the man and appeared cautious. They kept hurling forward and then retreating. Eventually, the whole pack seemed to disappear into a ravine.

The man standing in proximity to the wolves. (Image Source: Instagram | @keithkerbs)

The video also captured the voices of the photographers and sightseers as they commented on the man and the lunacy he conducted. “Hopefully, they didn’t get him. Well, should I say that out loud? That I wouldn’t really care if they did?” one person said. “He’s in mortal danger,” another added. The man survived the encounter and was seen walking away after a few minutes, moving erratically. Although the encounter didn't take a turn for the worse, the incident was enough to erupt outrage. Some people also expressed their concern about the violation of the park's rules. Some also joked that the guy managed to escape the wolves but may face even harsher consequences for his behavior.

Tourists watch a bison walk past them in Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | George Frey / Stringer)

Every national park prohibits its visitors from getting too close to wildlife. These restrictions are especially strict for wild animals like wolves, bears, and mountain lions that roam around the Yellowstone National Park. Yet some people take the regulations lightly and violate the park laws, forcing authorities to take strict actions. The violations surged this year amid the government shutdown. Not just Yellowstone, many parks have faced dire consequences because of the shutdown. Yosemite National Park witnessed an increase in illegal adventurous activities like BASE jumping. Visitors of Arches National Park drew graffiti on the precious rocks of the park.

Although the behavior of the man at Yellowstone was completely uncalled for, experts believe that he was not in severe danger. Owner and operator of Yellowstone Wildlife Guide Company, Evan Stout, told SFGATE that the intruder was safe even if he didn't know about it. That's because the wolves were a group of pups who were born not too long ago. “They were curious. It was probably their first-ever interaction with a human," Stout added.

You can watch the video here.

More on Green Matters

A Feared Yellowstone Predator Is Quietly Restoring the Balance of Nature in a Way No One Expected

Researchers Put GPS Tags on Animals in Yellowstone — and Found Surprising Responses to Rising Heat

Video Shows Yellowstone Guide Catching Tourists Ignoring Safety Signs in Protected Area