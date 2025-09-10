Yellowstone Visitors Are Being Warned About a Serious Problem — And It Involves Wild Elks

The Yellowstone National Park officials have claimed that elk can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Wildlife behavior often changes with the seasons, and those changes can sometimes pose unexpected dangers to human beings. For instance, there is a certain period when many animals become highly protective of raising their young ones. This makes them more likely to charge or attack if they feel threatened, even by an unintentional human behavior. As per the recent reports, during the rutting season, certain species like elk or deer grow more aggressive as they look for their mates. Therefore, visitors to the Yellowstone National Park are now being urged to stay alert as rutting season has begun.

An image of an Elk at the time of sunset. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Stephen Leonardi)

As reported by the National Park Service, the Yellowstone National Park alerted its visitors, stating, "The elk mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, has begun in Yellowstone National Park." They added, "Stay alert, stay away, stay safe! Bull elk are unpredictable and much more aggressive during this time of year, and people have been severely injured. Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning. Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable." Officials have also pointed out that elk are quick enough to run at 40 miles per hour. Therefore, the smartest move is to maintain a distance of at least 25 yards between yourself and the animal.

An image of an Elk at the Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Michal Vaško)

Moving ahead, officials reminded visitors that the safest wildlife photos are often taken from far away. So instead of walking closer to the animal, you must try to rely on a good zoom lens to capture the moment. They suggested, "Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach." Despite taking all the precautions, if the elk still chases you, try looking for a safe space to hide. For example, you can hide yourself inside your vehicle or stand silently behind something tall enough to hide you and sturdy enough to protect you if the animal attacks. In case there's no shelter nearby, just try to run away as fast as you can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Park News (@nationalparknews)

In the fall season, male elk often make a loud call that can travel for miles. Each one's voice is unique, and it’s their way of informing the females that they’re ready to mate, as reported by Fox Weather. At the same time, the sound also warns other males to stay away, since they become extra aggressive during this season. This behavior can affect people, too, as the animals won’t hesitate to defend their space. The rut season usually ends by October, and elk behavior tends to go back to normal after this. However, it's always a good idea to follow the above-mentioned safety rules all year round.

Even animals that seem calm or harmless can sometimes react suddenly, so keeping distance and staying cautious is always the best choice. Park guests are also encouraged to follow the guidance of the rangers and volunteers who help manage elk during rut season. Meanwhile, as reported by Yellowstone Forever, in this season, elk are often seen in Yellowstone’s Northern Range, especially around Mammoth Hot Springs. They also gather on the lawns near Officers’ Row, by the Gardner River, and close to the Roosevelt Arch. Apart from these spots, visitors can also find them along the Madison River.

