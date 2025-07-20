Woman Transforms an Old $5 Wine Rack Into the ‘Cutest’ Herb Garden and Plant Lovers Are in Awe

A herb garden is the best bet for a beginner gardener, and one woman makes the job easier with her repurposed DIY herb garden.

Every household item can be repurposed into a useful artefact when in the hands of the right person. With the advent of social media, DIY (Do It Yourself) has emerged as an enduring trend and for good reason. DIY-ers keep an eye out for odd materials that can be renewed for something better with their creative lens. Similarly, Instagram creator Shayna Alnwick (@theflippedpiece) transformed an old, beaten wine rack into a fresh herb garden in a matter of minutes. She broke down the steps for her viewers to establish her lush herb garden tucked within the wine rack she thrifted from an online marketplace.

Creator cuts out plywood and paints the repurposed wine rack. (Image Source: Instagram | @theflippedpiece)

Wine rack repurposed into herb garden

Alnwick got to work as soon as her $5 wine rack from Facebook Marketplace was delivered to her home. “The cutest DIY Herb Garden!” she captioned the post. Having mapped out the entire process, she utilized a spare plywood lying in her home to make the underboard for the herb garden. After fixing the underboard to the rack, the creator scrubbed the wood surface with sandpaper as a prep for the primer. She followed it by drilling holes on the underside for drainage and to fix handles on the side. Finally, she gave the wine rack a new look with some painted stripes, and then it was ready for potting.

DIY-er adds finishing touches to her DIY herb garden. (Image Source: Instagram | @theflippedpiece)

Adding potting soil into the divided segments, Alnwick planted small herb plants paired with some flowers, and it was as good as new. “When I saw this $5 wine rack, I knew I could give it a new life! It was already sealed and protected, so I knew this would withstand the soil!” The post was liked by 7,300 viewers and received a dozen comments about the DIY herb garden. “Cute idea! I did a vertical garden using flexible steel on the inside so it would not rot!” said @thresa4727 while @helenscuratedtreasures noted, “I absolutely adore stuff like this. Unfortunately, I have zero patience for accomplishing it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAYNA ALNWICK (@theflippedpiece)

However, some viewers were concerned about the wood’s exposure to moisture. “A very cute idea, but will not sustain much humidity, moisture, wood ants, or termites here in Texas,” shared @caganimalover. Likewise, @sforry552 added, “The wood will eventually get ruined by the water.”

Herb gardens are easy to maintain

Man spraying water on his vertical garden (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tomazi)

Unlike many gardens, herbs are the simplest plants to maintain and can easily establish themselves in all weathers. They are the perfect starter plants for newbie gardeners as they come without the disappointment of a poor harvest. In general, herbs do need to be watered regularly, depending on the variety of the plant. Container herbs dry out more quickly than ones planted in the ground. Moreover, it is important to keep an eye out for wilting herbs, which indicates poor watering. Weeds do not benefit any garden and should be removed as they might create competition for sunlight, food, and water with your growing herbs.

Herbs do not require extensive fertilization due to their highly adaptable and robust nature, but a basic liquid supplement would do them good, per Gardening Know How. Yearly dividing herbs is a good practice and can be easily done by removing them from the soil and repotting each divident into different spots. Simultaneously, pruning herbs will keep your herbs fresh for longer and also prevent them from seeding. @MIgardener shared tips on how to grow an effortless herb garden.

You can follow @theflippedpiece on Instagram for more DIY videos.

More on GreenMatters

Trader Joe’s Is Selling Cute Indoor Herb Gardens for Less Than $10 — and It’s Perfect for Apartments

Want To Start a Herb Garden? This TikToker’s Step-By-Step Method Might Be The Simplest One Yet

Gardener Reuses Empty Toilet Paper Rolls to Protect His Plants During Winter Months: ‘Cut Up...’