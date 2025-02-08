Man Buys a Cadbury Dairy Milk And 'Felt Something Weird' Soon After Taking a Bite: "I Looked And..."

The internet took a dig at Cadbury after the dad shared a picture of a concerning situation while eating chocolate with his family.

Chocolates are associated with pure joy and delight– think Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Typically devoured in celebrations, it is one of the most popular food products consumed by about two-thirds of the global population, and half of them enjoy chocolate at least once a week, per a report by Innova Market Insights. Along similar lines, a man’s moment of chocolaty joy turned into a nightmare after he found a piece of plastic sticking out of his Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim bar. Daniel, 37, from Bristol in the UK talked to Newsweek about his dilemma.

Broken chocolate bar on white table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | alleksana)

He had purchased a large bar of Dairy Milk Daim to treat his family to the nutty piece of chocolate. The bar is made of solid milk chocolate with almond crunchy caramel bits embedded in it enhancing the taste. Therefore, when Daniel took a bite of the chocolate bar he expected to feel the crunchy bits but got more than he bargained for. "Something felt weird on my lips. I looked and there it was, [a] pretty big piece of plastic,” he said. Daniel had already shared the chocolate bar with his fiancee and their two-year-old son, each having a square of it. He recalled thinking, "Oh this is cool, I found something."

A person with plastic bits in their hand. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alfo Medeiros)

Unfortunately for the family, their moment of delight transformed into a potentially risk situation. Daniel initially felt unbothered by the plastic in his chocolate bar but anyhow decided to share the story on the internet. He took to Reddit (u/Niko_Dangos) and penned a brief post with scarce details of the incident. “There's a piece of plastic inside my chocolate,” he captioned the post with a photo of the chocolate bar implanted with a blue shard of plastic. He smartly placed the wrapper in a slightly blurred background. To his surprise, the post went viral, deriving comments from several internet users.

After much persuading from his fiancee and the concerned netizens, Daniel eventually realized the gravity of the situation and pondered the ramifications of it. "Nothing happened to me, but a child could have been hurt,” he said. Convinced that the brand should be alerted about the incident, Daniel reached out to the consumer care services of Cadbury’s parent company, Mondelez International in the hopes of a recall of the chocolate bars. The post was shared on January 29, 2025, and received about 11,000 upvotes on Reddit.

@CadburyUK an unwanted surprise bit of plastic in our chocolate bar…not tasty and potentially a choking hazard!!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/xmizsM1xsS — Louise Goodsman-Burrows (@womaninbath) December 7, 2023

One concerned Reddit user (u/anditurnedaround) raised a couple of questions about the manufacturing process. The comment read, “I would let them know. What if a small kid ate that and choked, or it got stuck somewhere not good? Since you’re an adult, I would not eat it because if that fell in there, what else did? Did it melt? Is the plastic in the bar?” u/jakob1005 encouraged the dad to call the company and “give them the batch number.” u/Lord-Velveeta suggested that he “100% call their customer service” and report the issue. They predicted that the brand would likely “send you some free stuff, and more importantly, it's likely to cause a recall that may prevent harm to someone.” An X user from the UK, Louise Goodsman-Burrows (@womaninbath), also faced a similar situation with Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim.