Woman Puzzled on Seeing Tiny White Specks on Her Lindt Chocolate. Then, They Start Moving

A chunk of this chocolate bar was still in Calinda's mouth while she recorded the video. Once she knew what it was, she felt gross.

In Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Willy’s father forbids him from eating candy and chocolate. Caramel gets stuck in teeth, lollipops make cavities, and chocolate gives allergies. He grabs all the chocolates in his fist and tosses them into a burning fireplace because the famed dentist simply wants to protect both his son’s teeth and his reputation. But these days, people are hesitating to eat chocolates not because they corrode their teeth. In the spring of this year, a woman, Calinda Jones (@calinda86) shared a TikTok video showing a colony of bugs in her Lindt Chocolate. Nearly 12 million people who watched her video were beyond shocked.

Woman eating a bar of chocolate. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock Project)

Jones was seven months pregnant when she received a bar of Lindt Chocolate in her Hello Fresh box. Then one day while she was waiting in a pick-up line to get her daughter, she made a gross discovery. In the video, she recorded footage of her eating a bar of chocolate featuring a blue cover, the label “classic recipe” and the brand’s name “Lindt” calligraphed in golden foil. She was admiring how creamy and smooth the chocolate tasted, but shortly after she had finished off a significant portion of the bar, she saw something that made her feel queasy.

Chocolate crumbs and half-eaten bars of chocolate. (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Elena Loya)

"Let me see if I can zoom. But there are like, tiny specks," Jones told the viewers as the camera displayed the backdrop of a white coffee mug, the crumpled silver wrapper and crumbs of eaten chocolate scattered over the chocolate pack, with a small rectangle still kept uneaten. She zoomed into the uneaten chocolate bar and described, “I see that the specks are moving. So you can take a look, they’re definitely moving, there’s definitely a colony of something here. I’m over seven months pregnant, and I’m like, what did I just eat?" Even more unpleasant a thing was, when Jones was recording the voiceover for this video, she still had a chunk of this mite-crawling chocolate in her mouth, as she revealed in a comment later on.

A close-up image of a mite. (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Wiki Images)

Horrified that she just gobbled up a small colony of bugs, she added a crying emoji in the caption, with the line, “I don’t need any more inhabitants in my body!” She also tagged both Lindt Chocolate and Hellofresh, bringing the appalling instance to their attention. More than 14,000 people jumped into the comments section and expressed disgust, fear, and shock. “At this point nothing is safe,” said @thatgummygirlholly. Many people were surprised how she was able to keep her calm amidst this horrifying scenario. “I would have actually had a mental breakdown right then and there,” said @hot_moms_near_you7. @aliicat92 said they would have screamed.

Image Source: TikTok | @faithandjesse9069

@gelarehkamazani shared a similar experience, “This happened to me with Kitkat like 20 years ago when they were still foil-wrapped.” Others looked at the instance from a funny angle. They assured Jones that she had just consumed “more protein,” referring to the white bugs. Some suggested she drink a soda or consume probiotics to get rid of the unwanted friends as soon as possible. @user58762634 proposed, “Collect a check! Write a letter! Call the law! No ma’am!”

Image Source: TikTok | @theycallme_carebear

Many people suggested that the white specks could be “chocolate mites.” Chocolate mites are tiny little bugs that are actually essential for making chocolate from cocoa beans, as Samantha Jay Forbes from James Cook University in Australia, told The World. “We don't like midges and then you realize that we wouldn't have chocolate without them because we'd have no pollination services,” Forbes said. “I think you develop an appreciation for these small little flies and that huge role that they have in our societies.”

You can follow Calinda Jones (@calinda86) for more video logs of her life!