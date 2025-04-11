Woman Takes a Bite of Trader Joe’s Bean, Rice, and Cheese Burritos — Finds a Sharp Item Inside

Bridget's video unlocked a new fear in Trader Joe's shoppers, many of whom have reported finding similar items inside their food packets.

Roses and burritos are similar in more ways than one can imagine. Take layering, for instance. Roses are layered with overlapping petals. A classic burrito or a crispy, deep-fried chimichanga forms when a lip-smacking fusion of Mexican rice, nacho cheese, and pinto beans is tossed and smothered in spicy lava sauce and wrapped in rose-like layers of a grilled tortilla. However, while every rose comes with its own thorns, a burrito, in general, is not supposed to be an ideal host to these pinny thorns. Seems like Trader Joe’s burritos are an exception. Bridget (@bridgetsucala), a woman from Sacramento, California, recently took to TikTok to share that the pack of burritos she bought from Trader Joe’s had thorns inside it.

“I am begging you. If you have recently bought this from Trader Joe's. Do not buy it. Do not eat it. There are thorns in them,” Bridget told the viewers while exhibiting a plastic pack of Trader Joe’s “Beans, Rice & Cheese Burritos” on the screen. The blond-haired woman extended her hands towards the camera and pointed at something placed on her palm. “The last three times my husband and I had them, this is what has been in there,” she said while touching a tiny prickly-looking shrub fragment with her blue-painted fingernail. In a comment later on, Bridget clarified that it was a bean, but the one with spikey thorns sticking out of it. Some people pointed out that it was a “goat’s head thorn.”

Bridget added to the relief of TikTok users that she didn’t eat those thorn-containing burritos and was lucky enough to spot them early on. “Thankfully, we didn't get hurt, and we didn't swallow it, but I just want everyone to stay safe.” At the same time, she felt concerned about other shoppers who might, unknowingly, eat the thorns in their burritos and end up harming themselves. “This could seriously hurt someone. I don’t know how they got in there or if it’s a malfunction, but [please] stay away from them,” she captioned the video as a warning for the viewers.

Lip-smacking burritos with lemon slices on a wooden counter (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Bridget’s video, viewed by 1.3 million people, received mixed reactions. For some, it hit like a thunderbolt and unlocked a new fear. For others, the video was puzzling because Trader Joe’s, after all, is one of the most loved frozen food giants in America, and its freezer aisles in supermarkets are usually rumbling with throngs of grocery shoppers. “Love Trader Joe’s down, but they need to work on their quality control. And I need them to explain why all their bread goes moldy within like 48 hours of purchase,” commented @preveroni.

Others shared their own horror stories of discovering the unlikeliest of gross items in the food items they bought from the company. “Found human hair in my frozen berries. They sent me a $5. How does this help my [trauma]?” shared @ad2023. @javionne said, “I found a rivet (the metal thing on jeans) in a bag of honey roasted peanuts from Trader Joe’s.” @user72839492789 found “plastic in the açaí bowls last week.” Another person had “wood chips” in a package of Trader Joe’s food.

A dead frog, shards of glass, a live earwig, gravel, rubber bands, pebbles, a metal bolt, raw succulent, snail, eyelash extension, tile pieces – these are other things people reported finding in their Trader Joe’s grocery items. Many ended up breaking their teeth after receiving unexpected pebbles in their food. People urged Bridget to report directly to the company, and she filed a complaint, the result of which is not yet revealed.

