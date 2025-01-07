Courtney Cox Reveals Easy-To-Make Snack That Keeps Her Full While Also Being Nutritious

In her Instagram handle, the 'Friends' actor shared the recipe for a lip-smacking combo of healthy chips with a dip.

All the Friends fans know that Monica Geller is a self-proclaimed star chef and cooking connoisseur. In real life, Monica a.k.a. Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) verily deserves, not just aluminum, but a gold star for her cooking skills. She regularly shares mouth-watering recipes with her viewers- sometimes standing behind her kitchen aisle while other times collaborating with a restaurant chef. Cox has posted a melange of recipes ranging from burgers to soups, from ginger lime mocktails to pepper pasta from banana bread to butter cookies. In a resurfaced video posted in July 2021, Cox illustrates the recipe for “Keto chips and guacamole,” her go-to snack.

The video opened with Cox standing behind her kitchen counter, looking gorgeous in a black tee and a pair of denims. “All you need is two cups of shredded mozzarella cheese,” Cox told her viewers while flashing a large white bowl of cheese. She picked another bowl from the countertop and described it as, “one cup of blanched almond flour.” Apart from these two ingredients, she said, the seasonings could be added to the recipe as per individual choice. The seasoning may include anything like garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, or paprika. The first step in the recipe is to blend the seasonings and almond flour in a large mixing bowl.

The next step is to “microwave mozzarella cheese for 1.5 to 2 minutes, until warm and melted,” Cox explained in the caption, “Pour the melted cheese on the almond flour and mix well, until a thick dough forms.” In the video, Cox poured the gloop of melted cheese into the flour bowl and pummelled it repeatedly to form a ball of squishy dough. Then, she transferred the goop of dough onto a sheet of parchment paper and covered it with another sheet from the top. Using a rolling pin, she flattened the ivory-golden dough into an ultra-thin flatbread. In the caption, she advises people to roll the dough until its thickness is about one-fourth of an inch.

Moving on, Cox removed the upper parchment covering from the flattened dough. She used a pizza cutter to cut the dough into several triangular pieces and kept plonking the little triangles in the silver oven tray slathered with a baking sheet. She recommended that the triangular chips be baked for about 12 to 15 minutes until they become crisp and honey-gold around the edges. After pulling out the tray of baked tortilla chips, Cox went on to make guacamole.

She scooped out pastel green lumps from an avocado and transferred them to a bowl. She squeezed a lime into the avocado and added Maldon sea salt and cilantro to the mixture. The video cut through to a scene wherein Cox was standing in front of the counter with both the guacamole and the platter of tortilla chips placed in front of her. She picked up a triangular spicy-looking chip and dipped it in guacamole. “Perfect,” she exclaimed, “You’ll like it!”

In the caption, the Scream actor credited the “Keto Chips and guacamole” recipe to chef Arman Liew (@thebigmansworld), who described the recipe as the “best low-carb savory fix.” In a blog post, Arman said these keto chips can stay fresh for as long as a week given that they’re stored in a sealed container. Additionally, one can play with flavors by using ingredients like pepper jack cheese, cayenne peppers, lime juice, black pepper, cinnamon, or monk fruit sweetener while making the snack. As for Cox’s video, nearly 6 million people have viewed it and are already on their way to making these lip-smacking spice-tingling chips in their kitchens.

