Walmart Shopper Buys 10-Pack Great Value Tortillas — Regrets It Soon After Noticing One Problem

With rising inflation, companies have devised a way to cope with the production costs without realizing its impacts on shoppers.

This is the era of ‘shrinkflation.” For those unversed, this is a strategy used by companies where they reduce the size or quantity of a product while retaining the manufacturing price. It is essentially done to manage the rising expenses of production without rising product prices. While they are monetarily feasible for customers, the products often come across as disappointing with diminished values. On a similar note, TikTok user Zoe Hates It Here (@zoe.hates.it.here) raised questions about the product value of a popular Walmart item, the Great Value tortillas in a viral video that has been viewed 21,400 times.

A person cooking tortilla flatbread on a pan. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Los Muertos Crew)

The shopper began her video by showing an unopened 10-pack Great Value Medium Tortilla she purchased from the retailer. “I am gonna open it because you better be kidding me,” she said spotting a defect in the tortilla pack. Hinting at her tortilla craving, the creator shared that she wanted to have her tortillas right away and was expecting all medium-sized tortillas as the pack clearly stated. However, as the woman took out all of the tortilla pieces, she was flabbergasted by the one small piece at the top of the bundle. “What the f*** is this?” she said.

A couple purchasing bread in the supermarket. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Jack Sparrow )

Refusing to believe that she was robbed of one medium-sized tortilla from the pack, the woman hoped that the baby tortilla was a bonus to the 10 mediums. Unfortunately, that was not the case. As she began counting the pieces, it became clear that the baby-sized tortilla came inclusive of the total number promised. As a customer, the creator was unhappy with the scam and asked, “How does that happen?!” She was left annoyed and smashed the pack on the tabletop before ending the video. “Great value baby… what happened here,” she captioned the post.

A person holding a tortilla. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vinicius Caricatte)

According to Daily Dot, tortillas are manufactured in different sizes to accommodate the different purposes it may serve, from using it in burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas. But it is worth noting that if a pack mentions “medium”, then ideally all the pieces should be of the same size. Since one of them turned out to be smaller than the rest, the shopper who claimed to have bought it from Walmart was understandably unsatisfied.

Old woman in turquoise shirt shopping on a grocery aisle and reading from a shopping list (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kampus Production)

However, that was not the mutual sentiment in the comments section as several netizens criticized her reaction as being exaggerated. “It’s $1.97 settle down,” quipped a user (@foru_fromme) while someone else (@kalichildress0) informed, “You can get a refund if you want.” "It’s so cute. I would not be mad about it,” said another (@jinjer23). Whereas, a fair share of comments voiced support for the Walmart shopper. One person (@dlavlllgs687) noted, “My hubby says, ‘I’ve worked in quality control for many years and they just didn’t do the job.'” A comment by a TikTok user (@pumpkinbutt008) related to the creator’s sentiment, “This happened to me last night…I had like 4 mini ones.”

According to Investopedia, companies are aware of customer behavior when prices of products are raised. Most tend to avoid buying the products and hence, the companies deduce it's better to reduce the size rather than increase prices. Academic research suggests that consumers are more sensitive to explicit price increases which may result in negative consumer brand perceptions.

You can follow @zoe.hates.it.here on TikTok for more videos.