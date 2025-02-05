Woman Issues Warning About Turmeric Soap After What Happened To Her Face: "I Burned My..."

In the era of skin care hacks, one woman cautioned against ingredients present in a turmeric soap that claimed to help dark spots.

Skincare hacks are taking over the internet, from tips to washing your face right to sipping lemon water for healthy skin. But blindly trying out these viral hacks on your skin comes with a cost, besides purchasing skin products, of course. A TikTok creator, who goes by the name MickiiPooh13 (@mickiipooh13), reviewed a viral turmeric soap that promised to remove dark spots from the face. After a few weeks of usage, she was horrified by the results as the soap scarred her face with acid burns.

Inspired by the hack on TikTok, the creator applied the turmeric and kojic acid soap on her skin for two weeks after having bought it a month ago. “Ok guys, so I am covering up my face because I am leaving a review for the soap that is supposed to help dark spots on your body,” she said while covering her face with her hands in the video. The reaction did not take long to take over her face as she first noticed the initial burn marks around her nose area. “On April the 13th, I saw that my nose area started to get really red and irritated,” the user recalled.

Unaware of the side effects, she continued using the soap until as recently as the morning of making the video. The woman provided a rough timeline of the dates she had been using the soap until the burned skin on her face worsened. She finally decided to do something about it and went to see a doctor before the big realization. “So I made an appointment last week. So when I spoke to the doctor today, they told me that the stuff that I used basically burned my face from the acid,” she revealed.

Furthermore, she confirmed that she was not allergic to anything, hence, this was not an allergic reaction. The creator hesitantly uncovered her face and removed her hands while providing a subtle trigger warning before the reveal. “So this is my review on it,” the creator said showcasing her face riddled with pigmented patches, peeling, and evident inflammation. However, she did not want to suggest that all of the turmeric soap reviews were the same but vowed to get rid of the soap and her stock. She signed out with a caution warning for skin care enthusiasts and said, “I hope everybody uses this wisely. I will not be buying anything else from TikTok.” Safe to say, it was a skin-care hack gone wrong.

The video amassed over 12 million views and an outpouring of support and empathy from netizens followed. “Make sure you’re using sunscreen, darling, while you’re healing,” one @marleetate advised while another user (@godeepinme23) encouraged her with a loving note that read, “Still pretty, friend. This will pass.” Interestingly, one of the viewers (@noneyabusiness401) shared that they had been using the soap for a while. “My heart dropped because I’m currently using that soap. I’m on bar number 2 but I haven’t seen this. I’m so sorry,” the comment stated.

While turmeric is a widely used ingredient on the skin, it was presumed that the composition of kojic acid may have caused skin burns. The latter is an organic compound often obtained as a byproduct of sake fermentation– it is a type of Japanese rice wine. Healthline reported that kojic acid may inhibit the formation of tyrosine, an amino acid responsible for producing melanin, thus, resulting in pigments.

You can follow @mickiipooh13 on TikTok for more interesting content and updates.