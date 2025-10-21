Wildfire in Joshua Tree National Park Sparks New Concerns Among Park Officials Amid Government Shutdown

A wildfire broke out in California’s Joshua Tree National Park, prompting evacuations on Sunday, October 12.

The recent government shutdown in the United States has left many national parks in limbo, with only limited staff and services available. Several maintenance operations have also been scaled back or closed entirely in some parks, affecting the overall experience for tourists and visitors. While most national parks in the area remain open, communication between staff and visitors has been a major issue. Recently, a wildfire in Joshua Tree National Park, located in Southern California, led to evacuations on Sunday, October 12. While the fire is mostly under control now, a park support group has claimed that the ongoing government shutdown has made it difficult to keep visitors informed.

Wildfire at night. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Soly Moses)

The wildfire, now known as the Black Rock Fire, was first reported around 10:30 a.m. and quickly grew, spreading over more than 66 acres by 12:30 p.m., as reported by CBS News. Authorities confirmed that the Black Rock Campground, the Black Rock Visitor Center, and nearby trails were all evacuated on priority. However, while Joshua Tree National Park posted an alert about the fire on its website the day it began, it has provided almost no further updates, leaving the visitors confused about the current conditions. The main reason behind this is the reduced staff due to the government shutdown, as reported by SFGate.

A firefighter trying to extinguish a forest fire. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | gorodenkoff)

Fortunately, there have been no reports of infrastructure loss or injuries so far. Now, WBUR, Boston’s NPR, spoke about the fire incident and all the confusion surrounding it to Kenji Haroutunian, who is the executive director of Friends of Joshua Tree. The expert revealed the park is now partially open, with the law enforcement and maintenance teams still making sure that everything is fine. While things are being taken care of, Haroutunian said, “I'm just not sure how long that'll last, as people are unsure if they're getting paid and many staff have already been furloughed.”

When asked about current park activity, the expert explained that Joshua Tree is quite crowded, especially on the weekends, as visitors currently aren’t being charged any entry fees during the shutdown. This time of year marks the beginning of the busy season across the High Desert region, including Joshua Tree National Park. However, Haroutunian expressed his concern that the surge in visitors may now start to be difficult to manage, as most of the park’s staff have been laid off or are temporarily out of work.

Joshua Tree National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mario Tama)

Moving ahead, he revealed that another major worry right now is how the shutdown will affect both the park’s environment and nearby towns. This is the start of their short tourist season, but many people are hesitant to visit because of the uncertainty. Haroutunian went on to thank the host and said, “I'm glad you're covering this because there's a lot of confusion. Each time there's been a federal shutdown in the past seven years, it's a different story and it's different this time too. So, families and such are just unsure of what the situation is.” Meanwhile, in President Donald Trump’s first term, he demanded that national parks remain open even during a government shutdown, but the situation now has been a little confusing.

