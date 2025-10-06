Grand Teton Visitors Are Worried About a Major Problem Amid Government Shutdown

Massive shuttering in services and facilities is forcing park's visitors to express frustration over lack of facilities.

Autumn is that time of the year when Grand Teton National Park turns into a nucleus of meditation. Days begin with golden Sun rising from behind its dramatic peaks, bathing the canyons and aspens in a palette of fresh fall colors. Around the lakes, wild animals indulge in their annual rutting rituals. Sunsets arrive with bugling elk and squealing deer retiring to their dens, while the Snake River becomes a carnival of visitors flocking in pontoon boats. The park remains engulfed in this meditative aura from September to November. However, this year, triggered by the government shutdown in the US, the services "may be limited,” as the park announced on Instagram.

Sign reading Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bethwolff43)

A “government shutdown,” Britannica explains, is a scenario in which Congress fails to come into alignment with the White House regarding dedicating budget to certain spending bills. It usually occurs when Congress fails to pass the bill or the President refuses to sign the spending bill for certain federal government operations. Much like a feud erupting between different departments of an organization, this discord between the Congress and the White House prompts the government to force cessation of some of its operations, mainly those that are non-essential.

After President Donald Trump took office, this feud flared up between the Democrats and Republicans, which provoked a deadlock in funding ahead of October 1, 2025. While the essential workforce will continue to work with low-paying salaries, a major chunk of the workforce, around 750,000, is expected to be put on unpaid leave, according to the Congressional Budget Office. And although essential operations will resume, the non-essential operations like national park maintenance, passport processing, and scientific research will suffer due to the lockdown of funding.

Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee)

The shutdown evoked a looming decline in the workforce, also posing conditions that are being interpreted as brutal, even cruel. Shuttering of the health care system, for instance. A cut of nearly $1 trillion has been curtailed in the health care sector, while almost $18 billion has been stripped away from the infrastructure industry. Amidst these budget cutbacks, another culprit that seems to be suffering is the country’s national parks. In a report, the BBC wrote that, during the last shutdown in 2018, the national parks remained open, which led to a rise in vandalism, littering, and looting. Learning from the past, the Grand Teton National Park has restricted its restroom facilities, with only one single-stall restroom available for the visitors, as reported by Jackson Hole News & Guide.

Visitor in Grand Teton National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gary Yeowell)

Ever since the government locked its checkbook for the US’s national parks, Grand Teton’s visitors have had to endure the inhospitable consequences of their desire to explore the park’s beautiful landscapes. Queues swirl around in the most unusual and least expected places, especially outside the Craig Thomas Visitor and Discovery Center, which is tucked outside a little restroom. Visitors exiting the restroom felt straitjacketed. The supply of essentials, including toilet paper, had already run out, and it wasn’t even six hours after the shutdown announcement. “There’s no toilet paper, y’all,” one visitor lamented. Another one groaned, "They ain’t even been shut down six hours.”

A lodge in Grand Teton National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Melissa Kopka)

As these restrictions pave the way for an unembellished, dispiriting experience for the visitors, their number is likely to dwindle with the passing days. To prevent the fleeing fans, the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) called on Congress to “act immediately and pass a continuing resolution followed by the Senate Interior Appropriations bill that will allow our national parks to be fully open and protected,” in a Facebook post. “Congress must also prevent any further mass staffing cuts of Park Service employees before it’s too late,” NPCA wrote.

