Which Is Better for Your Laundry - Liquid or Powder Detergent? Fabric Care Scientist Explains

Selecting the right detergent is based on various critical factors including the washing machine load size and the intensity of stains.

Before washing machines, people spent hours ramming and stomping the clothes on riverside rocks, probably ripping them sometimes. But then, all these commercials started popping up on television screens, that showed happy women dipping dirty clothes in water mixed with a detergent powder that oozed a flowery fragrance. As the fabric quivered inside water, the particles of washing powder would magically extract all the dirt and stains like magnets, producing clean, new-looking clothes. The range of detergents available in the market has skyrocketed in recent times. Kim Romine, P&G Fabric Care Scientist, explained, whether a powder detergent is better or a liquid one, as per Southern Living.

A woman chooses a laundry detergent in a supermarket. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | 97)

Romine mentioned that various factors determine which type of detergent is best suited including its performance in different water temperatures, effectiveness on different types of stains, and of course, personal preferences. To examine the first two factors while buying a detergent, one must have a thorough understanding of how detergent actually works.

Close-up of a scoop of laundry detergent. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nature)

Writing in The Conversation, chemistry expert Nathan Kilah, explained that the active ingredient in both the powder as well as liquid detergents is known as “surfactants.” These are charged molecules with two parts. The function of one part is to interact with water whereas the other part is purposed to interact with the oils. Most of the detergents sold today contain phosphates, whose function is softening the water hardened by mixing up with metal salts. Some of them even have optical brighteners for making whiter whites and brighter brights.

Laundry detergent liquid and fabric softener bottles. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Fcafotodigital)

While both powder and liquid detergents have their own useful properties, Romine said that liquid detergent has a bit of an edge when it comes to how easily it disperses in water. Despite that, if someone prefers a powder detergent, Romine recommended a “high-quality powder that’s formulated with easy-dissolve technology.”

Woman adding powdered detergent into basin with stained clothes. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Liudmila Chernetska)

As for the effectiveness of detergent in wiping away stains, the factor to consider is the detergent’s pH. For treating tricky oil-based or greasy stains like those from sauces, coffee, and chocolate, Romine suggested that a high-quality liquid detergent is usually more effective than powder detergent. However, one should look out for its dosage. Liquid detergent can easily form clumps, which can lead to clogging in drains and even washing machine pouches that trap dirt and grime from the clothes. “To avoid these scenarios, simply ensure you’re using the recommended dosage for your load size and machine,” said the expert.

Woman adding fabric softener or detergent to a washing machine (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Fcafotodigital)

When it comes to personal preferences, the fabric expert said that it is worth experimenting with different laundry detergents to find what works best for you and fits your needs, household budget, and environmental considerations such as having recyclable packaging. “Selecting a detergent that fits your budget and needs—and then ensuring you use the proper amount for your load size—is the magic equation,” Romine noted. Also, Kilah advised people to visit the detergent’s website to check the full list of ingredients before using it. In some cases, the product may contain hazardous chemicals that may not be mentioned on the packaging. Ultimately, “Knowing a little chemistry can go a long way to getting your clothes clean,” he said.