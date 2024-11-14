Wellness Influencer Reveals Why We Should Stop Storing Cheese in Plastic Bags, Suggests Safer Alternatives

A TikTok influencer raised concerns about the plastic packaging of cheese products and the health risks associated with it.

Plastic is one of human’s most denounced inventions that is destroying the planet. But now, it may be seeping into your food too. TikTok influencer @eagleyeny raised her concerns about the packaging of a largely consumed food item in the United States– cheese. It is a staple in every household and the influencer suggests one should know how to store it safely. She warned that the plastic packaging most forms of cheese come in contributes to serious health issues. Then, cheese is further stored in plastic Ziploc bags or containers in average homes. The woman advised her viewers to store cheese using a few particular materials.

Close-up of different types of cheese on cheese board. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | mina abodahab / 500px)

Health hazards of plastic cheese packaging

In her viral video, the wellness influencer cautioned the viewers by showcasing cheese packaged in plastic Ziplocs. “This is a major no-no. Do not store your cheese in plastic bags,” she said. The influencer, who boasts 38.1k followers on the platform, acknowledged that it is a common practice to conveniently store the item in plastic bags. However, she noted the porous nature of cheese and shared how the dairy item absorbs everything from the plastic as a “living thing.” Additionally, the plastic packaging it comes in might pose a cancer risk, she says. “That is not good for us. Um, carcinogens and those can potentially become endocrine disruptors,” she added. Eagleyeny pointed out that it is particularly advisable for women to avoid cheese packaging made from plastic.

Woman putting plastic food wrap over block of cheese at wooden table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Liudmila Chernetska)

Instead, the influencer suggested using parchment paper or simply the wax paper packaging many cheese blocks are manufactured in. “Take care of your cheese, take care of yourself,” she said before signing out, implying the significance of the issue. Meanwhile, her video went viral with a total of 2.8 million views currently. Comments under the post debated about the revelation. A user @gabbs_0107 skeptically wrote, “I swear everything is bad for us.” While another commenter @hmmmmyeahhno wondered if the cheese that came in plastic wrapping was unsafe too. “Can I just live,” a third user @lil.cuso quipped.

An individual wrapping a piece of cheese in the paper. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Prostock Studios)

Expert's take on safer ways to store cheese

Caitlin Clark, M.S, a PhD candidate in food science and fermentation at Colorado State University, had specific guidelines for storing cheese. She also warned against the use of plastic wrap, saying it is “not ideal” for cheese, per a source by Martha Stewart. Owing to the living organisms it nurtures, cheese requires an environment that allows gas exchange, the expert said. Therefore, cheese paper which contains a combination of wax and polyethylene on one side is the best material to wrap cheese in.

A piece of cheese wrapped in wax paper. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

This coating resists the sweating and condensation of the dairy product and allows it to mature continuously while being stored. The step further increases the shelf life of cheese. Besides the wrapping paper, the refrigerating temperature for cheese is 35 degrees Fahrenheit or 4 degrees Celsius, Clark revealed. The ideal place would be placing it in the vegetable bin of the refrigerator, allowing for more humidity. In addition, the expert advised to not slice it until required as it would increase the surface area, making cheese more susceptible to contamination, oxidation, and dehydration and ultimately, decreasing the shelf life of the food product.

You can follow eagleyeny (@eagleyeny) on TikTok for more wellness, beauty and longevity content.