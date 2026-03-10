WATCH: 2 Apex Predators Chase Lone Penguin Near an Antarctic Ship. The Ending Leaves Tourists in Awe

Tourists onboard a Polar Latitudes Expeditions ship in Antarctica saw a pair of orcas hunting a gentoo penguin.

Strength has always been a virtue in wildlife. However, there are instances where smarts outweigh strength. One such instance was witnessed by some lucky tourists aboard a cruise by Polar Latitudes Expeditions. The tourists saw a pair of orcas hunting a gentoo penguin. In most cases, this face-off will end with orcas enjoying a hearty meal. But in this situation, the penguin manages to swim to its safety. The entire ordeal was recorded on camera and uploaded by Polar Latitudes Expeditions on their social media. The video shows how the brave penguin combined his superior swimming abilities with astute strategies to fool the pursuing orcas.

The penguin moves past the orcas. (Image Source: Instagram | @polarlatitudes)

Along with tourists, the crew as well as wildlife guides aboard the cruise were excited to witness the showdown, according to Discover Wildlife. All of them crowded the sides of the vessel when news reached them that a penguin was being chased by whales. This situation does not often unfold in these waters. “In five years of guiding in Antarctica, I had never observed this behavior, and it's an experience I won't soon forget,” marine mammal expert Jeannine McCormack, who was on the cruise, shared, adding, “I suspect many of us found ourselves rooting for predator and prey in equal measure.”

The cruise that witnessed this encounter was moving through Antarctica in January 2026. The reel highlights the massive size difference between the two parties. The reel begins with the pair chasing the tiny penguin. Though the odds are stacked against the penguin, it does not give up. During the pursuit, the penguin uses its speed to dart around and move past the pair. By the time the whales manage to turn, the penguin puts considerable distance between them. The orcas do not give up and come chasing the penguin on the other side of the cruise. Luck seems to be in the penguin's favor as it manages to again successfully use the same technique of moving quickly past the orcas. Throughout the video, the onlookers were cheering on for both creatures. The fan favorite seemed to be the underdog.

Orcas in pursuit of the penguin. (Image Source: Instagram | @polarlatitudes)

Orcas were clearly surprised by the smarts put on display by the penguin. For a while, they searched the waters around them for any hint of the penguin. They finally manage to locate the dashing penguin, but the small warrior is in no mood to give up. It continues to speed through the waters, doing everything possible to not meet its end. At one point, the penguin tried to climb the cruise to escape the orcas but did not succeed in its objective. By this time, the penguin had evidently lost a lot of energy. Despite the danger around, it took the risk of stopping and taking a breath. Fortunately, by this time, the orcas had given up in their pursuit of the penguin. Ultimately, the penguin was able to swim away to its happy ending.

“The penguin ducked and dodged and swam its little heart out and managed to evade the mighty orca. What a spectacle!” Polar Latitudes Expeditions shared in the video caption. The face-off was a wonderful display of how nature gifts all its kids with some exceptional talents. "The encounter highlighted both the penguin’s remarkable swimming ability – astonishingly fast and agile underwater – and the intelligence of the orcas as they coordinated their movements and even used the hull of the ship to block the penguin’s escape route,” shared McCormack. The marine mammal expert speculates that the orcas were possibly not hunting at the scene. The surprising result may have come penguin's way because the orcas were demonstrating how to hunt to a younger individual. No matter what, this bout goes to the penguin.

