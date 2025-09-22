Experts Stunned After Noticing Killer Whales Preying on Great White Sharks In Rare Footage

The scientists believe that Starboard, an orca known for preying on great white sharks, was involved in the attack.

We often get to witness some terrifying encounters between several marine creatures in the vast oceans across the world. From sharks preying on seals to other giant fish targeting the tiny ones, these moments are sometimes very scary to watch. This is because even the creatures that are normally calm can turn deadly when hunting or defending themselves. One such terrifying moment was captured on camera when a group of killer whales was hunting and killing the great white sharks. What makes this footage even more unique is that it is the first aerial footage of such an incident. Viewers were shocked to witness how the tables turned on one of the ocean’s most feared predators.

Two orcas are swimming in the sea. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Dianne Maddox)

While orcas have long been popular for hunting various shark species across the world, sightings of them attacking great white sharks in the wild are very rare. On May 16, 2022, at 2:36 PM, Christiaan Stopforth, a recreational drone pilot, captured the astonishing footage of five killer whales near Hartenbos Beach and the river mouth in Mossel Bay, South Africa. Using his private drone, he recorded the group for about 40 minutes, with 30 minutes of active tracking as the whales moved through the area. This was revealed in a detailed study published by the Journal of Ecology.

A great white shark in Southern Australia. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Stephen Frink)

Scientists shared a YouTube video (@seasearchresearchconservat1843) that shrinks a full hour of orcas hunting into just three thrilling minutes. Experts believe that an orca named Starboard, which is famous for hunting great white sharks, took part in the said attack. Such instances have greatly reduced the local shark population. About a decade ago, roughly 1,000 white sharks lived in the area, but numbers have dropped as many were killed and others fled to safer waters. Even after the scary attack in May 2022, sharks vanished from the region, and researchers reported seeing just one of them over the next 45 days.

Alison Towner, a shark expert from Marine Dynamics Academy in Gansbaai, South Africa, is one of the study’s lead researchers. As reported by The Guardian, Towner spoke about the recorded footage and said, “This behavior has never been witnessed in detail before, and certainly never from the air.” Another co-author of the study and a marine mammal specialist, Simon Elwen, also said, “Killer whales are highly intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators.” Meanwhile, researchers have previously come across the dead bodies of the great white sharks, partially eaten and left behind by orcas.

From February to June 2017, five shark carcasses appeared on Gansbaai beaches in South Africa’s Western Cape, with four of them without their livers. This is probably because their livers are packed with essential nutrients, and scientists note that orcas often go after such nutrient-rich parts to maximize their hunting efficiency. But sharks aren’t the only victims of orcas. These killer whales have been seen catching sea lions and seals, sometimes shockingly smashing them into the air with their powerful tail. In some cases, orcas even rush onto shallow beaches to grab prey before sliding back into the water, as reported by ABC News.

