Walmart Shopper Who Bought Great Value Bread Was Horrified When She Opened It a Month Later

The woman said she bought the bread of this brand mainly because it was cheap, but when she noticed the bread, she felt disgusted.

It is heartbreaking to find a ripe, red apple turning mushy after reacting with the air, or as you open the refrigerator, you see greenish spots on your favorite hunk of pizza cheese. But, sometimes, food items not going bad is a sign of blatant suspicion. Imagine if the apple never rots or the cheese never gets bad. In a TikTok video, See Jane Rise (@seejanerise) shared that she stopped buying bread from Great Value after she realized that the bread didn’t show any signs of mold long after its expiry date. “It tastes like plastic,” she told her husband.

Woman shares why she stopped buying bread from a particular brand (Image Source: TikTok | @seejanerise)

Jane revealed that she suffers from attention deficit hypersensitive disorder (ADHD), so she often forgets the items she placed in unfrequented crannies. One such item was the bread box. While cleaning up a shelf, Jane stumbled upon an old loaf of Great Value bread, which startled her. She vowed not to buy this bread ever again. She had always bought Great Value bread because “it was the cheapest,” but after making this appalling discovery, she decided to stop “buying it” and instead go for “another brand.” It wasn’t some sign of fungi or mold that she noticed on the bread. The very thing that aroused her suspicion was that there was “no mold” on the bread.

Woman shares why she stopped buying bread from a particular brand (Image Source: TikTok | @seejanerise)

Given that the bread had crossed its expiration date, Jane questioned, "What the hell are they putting in our food in this country?” Besides the apprehensive absence of moldiness, “the texture was funny, it had no taste to it whatsoever,” she described. It gave her the “icks.” The expiry date mentioned on the bread packet was August 21st, but when she checked the bread around October 20th, it didn’t show any signs of mold. “It's not moldy at all. Like, I'm glad I stopped using this bread, but what the hell is it? Cause it's not bread. This is two months old, and it's not moldy,” she said in the video. “How is this even possible? I’m sick,” Jane captioned the video.

Image Source: TikTok | @ericameyers31

The video launched a litany of discussions from the viewers who resonated with Jane's video. Everyone started sharing their list of food items that were meant to be vulnerable to becoming stale, but never did. Horror stories of fruits, vegetables, butter, and cheese came to highlight as people shared their stories. “Fresh fruit and veggies rotting in a few days instead of a week, or never actually getting ripe before it's gone bad? Like hard tomatoes and avocados," commented @mistressheather1. In response, Jane said, “We had strawberries that never went bad. Just got rubbery. That was this summer.”

Image Source: TikTok | @littlemommom

Some mentioned "bananas" and "apples." Talking of bananas, Jane wrote a comment about how one of these never got brown even after 24 hours. “My husband ate half a banana the other day and then left the rest on the counter overnight. It hadn’t browned at all at 24 hours.” @galacticforeigner recalled how they tested strawberries, blueberries, and watermelons by keeping them outside in the Sun. To their surprise, the fruits didn’t attract any bugs or ants, plus they turned rubbery in texture.

A mom and her son storing apples and other fruits in a bowl. (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | PNW Production)

@courtneyvailauthor shared, “I bought red Air Chief grapes from Aldi's. The pesticide was so strong and would not wash off, so I tossed the lot in my compost bucket. They were not even shriveled or bad three weeks later.” @mama shared an instance quite similar to Jane's. “A loaf of Sara Lee Artisan bread got shuffled to the back of my pantry, and I found it. Its 'best by' date was September 21, 2022. I still have it, and there is no mold, and it's soft. I make my own bread,” she described.

You can follow SeeJaneRise (@seejanerise) on TikTok for lifestyle content.