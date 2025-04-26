Expert Exposes a Scary Truth About What Walmart’s Great Value Water Contains: ‘There Are...’

While the label says 'purified water,' the water inside the bottle is actually packed with stuff you may not like to drink.

It is hard to believe, but anything that is pure is usually not available naturally. Anything that exists in nature is an impurity, and it has to be made pure by refining that impurity. Take water, for instance. Be it seawater or ocean water or even the melted snow water, water on Earth isn’t available in its purest form, per the University of Hawai'i. It is only through a long sequence of distillation processes that it is turned into its purified form. Just as a diamond is made from burning coal or a pearl made from layers of calcium carbonate, pure water, too, is made from the impurities that linger in nature’s water bodies.

Man reveals how Great Value's purified drinking water is highly contaminated (Image Source: TikTok | @oasis.app)

Facts state that only a scant amount of freshwater is available on the planet, and that too is tucked away in remote glaciers and lakes that are inaccessible to humans. However, when it comes to bottled water, consumers generally expect that this water is free from any “ingredients,” is pure, and fit for drinking. But in a video, a TikTok user who operates the Oasis Water App (@oasis.app) dispelled people’s expectations by revealing that Walmart’s Great Value purified drinking water is contaminated with dozens of ingredients, some of which can be harmful to the drinker.

Man drinks water from a plastic water standing under bright sunlight (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Amanda Maria)

The man started off the video by affirming in the video’s overlay caption that Walmart’s Great Value purified water “is the best water in the business.” With a glimpse of the brand’s bottled water pack in the video, he addressed the viewers by saying, “To everyone that drinks Walmart water out there, [Great Value Purified Drinking Water] might not be as clean as you think.” In the background played a stock video clip of a man chugging down water from a plastic bottle.

With the screen recording of an Oasis App report playing behind, the man explained how Great Value’s bottled water is marred with so many invisible ingredients. “Turns out there are five total contaminants in the water, with two extremely above our health guidelines.” He added that “their spring water is packed with microplastics with pH as high as 6.6.” But the contaminant found in the highest quantity was “bromate, which can increase the risk of kidney and thyroid cancers if consumed too much.”

Man shows a plastic water bottle on the camera (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Gustavo Fring)

The TikTok creator revealed that recently, Great Value started using the same bottling company as Costco’s Kirkland water, so, “you're getting the same quality as you'd get there,” even though “Their distilled water is a bit cleaner because it's distilled, which removes nearly all the contaminants.” He concluded the video with a message that left viewers terrified. “This means the water is super-processed.”

Image Source: TikTok | @perfectlyimperfectone

“There’s literally nothing we can eat or drink,” said @the_heb. @unsized gagged, “That’s why I just drink beer.” @lilhex202 commented, “No way, microplastics, in my plastic bottle, what? How? Looks like we gotta go back to drinking from rivers gang!” The video jolted one person named @conner_da_man into shock, as they revealed, “Me drinking Walmart water right now!” @sfx.hundox grunted, “At this point, drinking soda and juice is healthier than drinking water.”

Image Source: TikTok | @bmg731

While these viewers expressed their laments and horrors after discovering the bottled water’s reality, others were curious to know where and how they could get fresh, purified water they could actually drink. “So how do we get clean water without microplastics,” asked @j.creamm in a comment. Other users responded with ideas like “home distiller” and “charcoal filtration reverse osmosis."

