Customer Thinks Ordering Pizza With No Cheese Makes It Vegan. But Pizza Hut Employee Sends a Sweet Reminder

The pizzeria employee went so far as to add a box of 'butter sauce' as an option to show regard for the customer's vegan choice.

Turning vegan doesn’t have to limit the variety of food choices one has access to. In September 2017, when u/Flawe’s taste buds craved a pizza, they dialed the number of Pizza Hut and placed an order for a cheeseless pretzel crust pizza, thinking it was vegan. Within a few minutes, a deliveryman materialized at their house door, carrying a box of fresh, lip-smacking pizza. They took the pizza unaware of the surprise that the pizzeria’s employee had hidden inside the box for them. Once inside the house, when they opened the box to taste the spicy treat, they were flabbergasted. There was a handwritten note in the box.

Vegetarian Pizza with Broccoli, Cherry Tomato, Pepper and Mushrooms (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kajakiki)

“Impressed with Pizza Hut employee! Ordered a pretzel crust with no cheese thinking it was vegan. They delivered,” the pizza lover wrote in the post caption. Beneath the caption was the photo of a luscious vegan pizza with a white box and a note. The note informed the customer that since they had ordered a “cheeseless” pizza, the employees had added a complimentary “butter sauce” to enhance the taste.

Image Source: Reddit | u/Flawe

“This is the butter sauce that comes with the pretzel crust,” the note read, “Since the pizza has no cheese, we weren’t sure if you’re avoiding all dairy, so I’ve included this to give you the option of butter/no butter.” Touched by the message and the level of customer care it represented, thousands of people upvoted this post. “This is customer service that will encourage future business. Looks delicious,” said u/beingallicanbe in a comment. u/bjorn171 suggested they call the pizzeria and thank the employee.

A pizzeria employee prepares a pizza in the professional kitchen. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kondor83)

The post also made u/fruitynoodles recall an experience, “It's nice to find people who actually take their job seriously and do their best. I was a waitress for a long time and always tried to do little things.” u/mairabee shared a similar experience ordering food at Starbucks UK, “Ordered a light mocha frappé with soy and the girl behind the counter told me if you're avoiding dairy, they've changed the recipe and the mocha now had dairy in it even if it's with soy, but offered the light caramel as an alternative. Shows she was very knowledgeable at her job, and definitely deserved that tip.” Apart from customer service, people in the comments discussed the “butter sauce” mentioned in the note.

Image Source: Reddit | u/fetcreeps

Image Source: Reddit | u/hitchens92

Image Source: Reddit | u/elzibet

People argued whether this butter sauce was vegan or contained dairy products. Most of them confirmed that the sauce was indeed vegan and not butter as the name said. u/alligatorsinthesewer said, “The 'buttery sauce' is actually 100% vegan. This employee was obviously being very nice but also did not realize the ‘butter’ is actually oil.” A Pizza Hut employee, u/thundrthy, further debunked the myth, “I'm a vegan. I work at Pizza Hut. The 'butter sauce' is vegan. The garlic butter sauce is not vegan. The butter sauce is used for the pretzel crust so you'd be fine.” Plus, according to Pizza Hut UK’s website, they indeed offer vegan-variety pizzas including “Vegan Veggie, Violife Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni Feast or a classic Vegan Margherita.”