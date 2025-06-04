Walmart Shopper Buys Great Value White Bread — Then He Tests the Loaf by Squishing It

A customer showcased what happens to an ordinary bread item sold at Walmart, making us question the ingredient quality.

Showcasing the plummeting quality of food products sold at leading grocery stores has become the trend on social media. In the latest feat, a TikTok user (@codey91allen) revealed the strange texture of the Great Value White Bread he purchased from Walmart. The shopper demonstrated how the bread bounced back to its original shape even after applying fine pressure on the sliced loaf. It was surprising to the Walmart shopper and the internet because bread is known to crumble when subjected to pressure. Therefore, the video went viral and spurred a discussion about the quality of Great Value products.

Walmart shopper squishes bread to surprising results. (Image Source: TikTok | @codey91allen)

“What happened to bread, you guys? Because I do not remember bread ever being like this,” the shopper began. He squished several slices of bread with his hand. As soon as he removed his palm, the loaf regained its original shape without showing any strain. “It just does not feel like it’s real bread,” said the creator, adding that the bread “should” be demolished. To make sure he was making the right observations, the shopper reapplied pressure with his hands, and the bread slowly fluffed back up, without any trace of the pressure. “What is in the food that they are feeding us?” the man asked.

Woman picking up bread in the grocery store with a trolley. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Oscar Wong)

The viral post with 3.2 million views and 122,000 likes is one of the most popular videos of the creator. In the comments, people discussed poor quality food products sold at retailers in the U.S. @monicanicolev111 wrote, “It’s because it isn’t real bread. Especially Great Value. Nothing Great Value is quality. In fact, it’s the lowest quality of almost all brands.” Likewise, @the7thfist said, “First mistake was buying great value bread.” “It’s made from a memory foam mattress,” quipped @tk.tkeila. Meanwhile, @potsycam speculated, “If you’re in the United States, it probably isn’t real.”

(Image Source: TikTok | @sandyhale1006)

(Image Source: TikTok | @skwerp)

A few others pointed out how bread available at stores nowadays does not get moldy at all, even after months of storage. “Had a loaf in my pantry for like a month, and it had no mold on it. They’re poisoning us so they can make more money off our medical bills. Our country does not care about us, just money,” stated @haileyblacckk1. In a different take, @pinba1165 suggested, “Making bread is rather easy and cheaper.” “I threw out a few leftover pieces months back outside, and even the birds wouldn’t touch it,” wrote @j.33.22.

In general, Walmart’s Great Value brand is marketed as supplying high-quality products at affordable prices. However, customers would not attest to that since there have been several cases where Great Value food products have shown poor quality and contamination. Another Walmart shopper, Bex (@traveler_bex), made a similar video showing a trip to the store in Tennessee. Halting at the Great Value deli meat section of the grocery aisle, she showed the ‘Manager’s Special’ meat product on sale for $5 to $8.38. "Look, it's on sale. You know why? This is why," she said, picking up a two-pound turkey breast pack and turning it to reveal the moldy black and blue spots on the meat.

You can follow @codey91allen and @traveler_bex on TikTok for more videos.