After getting retired, this grandpa from the US is living his best life, navigating exciting adventures every moment. With a viewership of thousands on his social media, the grandpa regularly shares videos ranging from camping video logs to food reviews and whatnot. Going by the moniker Paw Paw (@paw.paw33) on TikTok, he recently posted a video warning Walmart shoppers to think twice before buying its Great Value orange juice. “Don’t get fooled,” he wrote in the video caption.

Bottle of orange juice with a copy space (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch)

In the video, he stopped the camera before an aisle stacked with shelves of orange juice cartons. He pointed to one of the shelves containing an orange-colored jug-like can stamped with a blue sticker that determined that it was “Great Value” orange juice. “Look at this, people. Don’t get fooled. That, right there, is not a gallon,” he said. He zoomed the camera on the can's front packaging sticker to show that the quantity it mentioned was “89 fluid ounces” instead of a “gallon.” He cautioned the viewers to not get fooled as the juice company seemed to have “reduced the size” while “keeping the same price” of the product. “They think we don’t notice,” he wrote in a text overlay.

Distant shot of a Walmart store (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Erik Mclean)

The man then zoomed out the camera to show a similar white-colored carton of Tropicana’s orange juice standing next to the “Great Value” juice carton. He pointed to this carton’s packaging sticker, reading out aloud that its volume was 128 fluid ounces. “That’s the true gallon,” he asserted. “Come on, manufacturers. We are not stupid,” the grandpa said. The old man’s video invited comments from hundreds of people who slammed the brand and said that the same thing applied to its products as well.

Girl drinks from a bottle of orange juice (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Piotr Chrobat)

“It’s deceptive marketing,” Paw Paw described in a comment. Many people shared how they too noticed the discrepancy in many of the “Great Value” products. “Seeing ‘Great Value’ was enough to steer me away,” wrote @unhappymatt1. @digitallatte said, “I noticed this when I was stocking that same orange juice at work the other day. I thought it was weird how light it felt until I saw they reduced the size.” @dadwithnoname mentioned, “Same with chips! No more 10 oz it’s 8 oz now.” In another comment, the same TikTok user wrote “Cereal is next.” @royboi1 proclaimed, “Milk will be the next.”

A couple checking the label on a packaged food item in the grocery store. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Jack Sparrow)

@devlin wrote, “Shrinkflation is a thing” and several other TikTok users used the same term to describe the video. As it turns out, it is not just this video where people are bringing up the term “shrinkflation.” In the customer reviews section of Walmart’s website, dozens of people have poorly rated Great Value orange juice, writing that the company was promoting shrinkflation. “Shrinkflation strikes again. I thought I was buying a gallon of orange juice. But nope. It's a mini jug that looks like a shrunken gallon but is still ridiculously priced. I assume they designed this jug so the photo is as misleading as possible on the website because, in the photo, it looks just like a gallon of orange juice,” one person wrote.

Image Source: TikTok | @ryanm6702

Another customer wrote, “Artificial intelligence at work, again! Shrinking a gallon of orange juice down to almost a half-gallon but keeping it in the exact same looking container as the gallon ultimately fools millions of shoppers into purchasing something less without realizing till it's sitting on their kitchen counter and the customer is scratching their heads, saying, why has my gallon of [orange juice] shrunk?” Meanwhile, the grandpa said in a comment that he will continue educating people with videos like this, especially the younger generation. “The younger generation don’t look because they don’t care. Us, the older generation we care how we spend our money,” he added.

