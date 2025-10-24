Video Shows Yellowstone Guide Catching Tourists Ignoring Safety Signs in Protected Area

Two tourists carelessly crossed a barrier at Soda Butte Creek, stepping into the delicate geothermal zone.

Irresponsible behavior by tourists and visitors at national parks and other public places has become a serious issue worldwide. For instance, many visitors ignore the safety rules, wander around even in the restricted areas, and disturb the wild animals just for the sake of photos and videos. Such actions can harm the ecosystems, injure animals, and even put the public’s life in danger. Highlighting one such incident, a video has recently gone viral on Instagram, featuring a Yellowstone National Park guide confronting a few tourists who were behaving recklessly in a protected area. The video clip was shared online by park guide Kyle Moon (@moonman04).

Tourists ignore a warning sign at Yellowstone. (Image Source: Instagram | @moonman04)

The footage captures the moment two tourists carelessly crossed a barrier at Soda Butte Creek, stepping into a delicate geothermal zone that’s strictly prohibited as per the official rules to protect both visitors and the environment. As soon as the park guide saw this, he called out to the tourists, demanding to know why they were in the restricted area and whether they had read the warning sign. Caught off guard, the visitors replied that they were only having a look at the river and had assumed the sign was about something else. But the sign clearly reads, "Area beyond this sign CLOSED to all travel for resource protection and visitor safety‌."

Sign reading Yellowstone National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ceri Breeze)

In the caption of the post, Moon explained that coming across such situations where visitors ignore park rules is nothing new—some do it out of ignorance, others by choice. In this case, while he was driving east, Moon noticed the two women standing and reading the warning sign. Despite this, they seemed unbothered about anything and proceeded to step beyond the barrier. He wrote, “Soda Butte Rock is a geothermal feature, not your jungle gym. That stupid smile on that lady's face said it all after I called her out. If you can't treat this park with respect, don't bother coming! Otherwise, if I catch you, I'll let the internet decide your fate.”

Tourists are seen near a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Eric1513)

As the video went viral, social media users rushed to the comment section to share their views on this incident. One person, @trekkie170167, commented, “The signs are there for a reason. Safety for your protection and preservation of our national treasures. Glad you were there and put them on Notice. Crazy tourons!!!” Another person, @adventuresof_jade_, appreciated the guide and wrote, “Thank you for saying something! Most of the videos people take of these tourons, they just film and don’t say anything. It’s about time someone said something! You’re awesome!”

A thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Siraphob Tatiyarat)

Meanwhile, Yellowstone, like many other national parks, is filled with warning signs and walkways designed to keep the visitors safe from unstable or hazardous natural terrain. It has been reported that around the park’s hot springs and geysers, the ground may look solid but can easily give way or cause severe burns. To prevent any such mishappenings, make sure you're following all the rules. This is our shared responsibility to respect and protect the public lands even as we get a chance to admire their beauty.

You can watch the video here.

More on Green Matters

Visitors Flocking to Yellowstone Couldn’t Care Less About Ongoing Government Shutdown or the Bad Weather

This Road in Yellowstone National Park Is Melting — but Not Because of the Volcanoes Underneath

Want To Visit Yellowstone? Better Do It Before the Park Closes for the Season