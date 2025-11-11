Two New X-Flares From the Sun Increase Chances for Northern Lights Sightings Nationwide This Week

Two new solar flares increase the possibility of northern light sightings in the upcoming days.

In the last 36 hours, the sun has emitted two more X-class solar flares, increasing the chances of northern lights appearing. On the morning of Sunday, November 9, the sun released an X-class flare, which was classified as an X1.7 class flare. The following day, an X1.2 flare blasted out. These strong bursts of energy rays are a sign that the sun has been active lately and is contributing to the aurora borealis appearing in the sky. The recent flares originated from Region 4274, an active area located near the central disk of the sun. The first flare emerged at 2:35 a.m. EST on Sunday, whereas the second flare burst occurred around 4:30 a.m. the following day.

The X1.7 flare was "accompanied by several discrete radio sweeps and bursts that are inherent with flares of this magnitude," as per NOAA NWS Space Weather Prediction Center's Facebook post. The research has found that a flare of such a large magnitude is not common but also not unusual. "Solar flares of this magnitude can be impulsive (meaning quick to rise and decrease), lasting some minutes or lasting a few hours," the post read. When the sun explodes a large solar flare, it can temporarily disrupt the signals on high-frequency communication bands. So users may have interruptions in the network for a few minutes to a couple of hours.

The X1.2 flare, which was released 24 hours after the first flare, left the researchers surprised. The second one also included "several radio signatures that can indicate different effects, to include HF radio blackouts," as per the outlet. The agency also observed that Region 4274 continues to maintain a strong magnetic structure. As a result, scientists can expect more solar activity in the next 24 to 48 hours. The active state of the sun is great for scientists to explore new gaps and researchers. However, there's something great for the common public as well: an increased number of aurora sightings.

The Space Weather Prediction Center discovered that the coronal mass ejections or CMEs of both flares were directed towards Earth, elevating the chances of northern light emission. The scientists are also anticipating a G2 geomagnetic storm, which is the trigger for the aurora borealis. Aurora photographer Vincent Ledvina posted a detailed model on social media, explaining the CMEs from each flare impacting the planet. "The X1.7 CME is projected to impact around Nov 12 at 4 UT. The X1.2 CME is projected to impact around Nov 12 at 15 UT," he captioned the post. "Things could really heat up this week!" he added.

Ledvina also noted that the predicted G2 storm might get upgraded. "We have a G2 watch issued by NOAA SWPC off of the X1.7 CME, but I have a feeling this will be upgraded to G3 for Nov 11-12 due to the new eruptions launched towards us," he wrote. The L1 satellites upstream of Earth will alert him and his fellow researchers on "when and if the CMEs (s) arrive and how strong the solar wind is." Dr. Ryan French, a solar physicist who captured an aurora while aboard a flight to Chicago, also acknowledged the increased solar activity. "Last night we had a strong geomagnetic storm. Tonight again we are expecting a strong geomagnetic storm," he told FOX Weather.

