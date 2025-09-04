Tourist Who Was Rock Pooling Stumbles Upon Rare Creature That Wasn’t Seen for Nearly 50 Years

While vacationing in Scotland, Roberts came across a unique jellyfish that was last spotted in 1976 in France.

Sometimes, certain wildlife species disappear from the public view for several years, leading people to assume that they may have gone extinct. However, in some cases, these lost animals and birds can just be surviving in remote or hidden habitats, avoiding human contact and observation. When they suddenly reappear, it shocks everyone. In one such extraordinary incident, a tourist made a surprising discovery when he saw a rare jellyfish that had been missing for almost half a century. This has captured the attention of both researchers and wildlife enthusiasts.

A tiny transparent jellyfish. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | TPG)

The tourist named Neil Roberts was enjoying his vacation in Scotland when he came across the rare jellyfish called Depastrum cyathiforme in a rockpool. After researching it for a while, he got to know that this little-known creature was last seen in the oceans in 1976 in northern France and was thought to be globally extinct in the years ahead. However, its unexpected reappearance in Scotland has shocked scientists, as reported by The Independent. Roberts said he was over the moon after experts recently confirmed that his June 2023 photos were indeed of Depastrum cyathiforme. Scientists also strongly believed that a small population of jellyfish might still exist in the nearby area.

An image of a jellyfish swimming deep inside the ocean. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gilles Hosch)

Guy Freeman, a researcher, spoke about the surprising discovery and said, “When Neil first shared the photos, it was like seeing a ghost. This thing that had only ever existed in old drawings was suddenly there, in the flesh." He added, "It is really encouraging that the jellyfish was still there this summer, two years after Neil’s find, but now we need to widen the search and work out whether it survives anywhere else.” Similarly, another expert, Allen Collins from the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, said, “This is really a remarkable find, and I was so happy to learn about it."

An image of a jellyfish on the shore. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Dan Kitwood)

He added, "We can now be certain that this rarely encountered species persists. I am hoping that more individuals will soon be found.” When any species vanishes, it can disrupt the ecosystem and food chains, leading to declines in biodiversity and affecting the overall balance of the environment. Jellyfish, for example, play a vital role in marine ecosystems. They offer shelter for small fish, serve as food for various sea creatures, help move nutrients through the ocean, and even control pests that threaten fish populations. Therefore, this discovery by Roberts was truly worth it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Wildlife Magazine (@britishwildlifemag)

As reported by The Guardian, Christine Johnson from Outer Hebrides Biological Recording also spoke about the rare find and said, “We are always excited when a species new to our islands is reported, but it is not every day that it is confirmed that it is one which was once feared to be extinct." The person added, "This is a wonderful example of the contribution made to our knowledge of the biodiversity of the Outer Hebrides and the United Kingdom by local naturalists.”

