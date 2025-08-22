Diver Befriends Rare Species Called ‘Unicorn of the Sea’ That Has Been Only Spotted 60 Times Ever

Ornate Eagle Rays do not allow many to capture their images, but at Lady Elliot Island Resort, a diver managed to befriend one.

Ornate Eagle Rays (Aetomylaeus vespertilio) are such a rarity that most people will never see them. However, Oliver Richardson, a dive instructor and skipper at Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort in Australia, seems to be one of the few lucky ones who has shared considerable time with these elusive creatures, as per Discover Wildlife. Over time, Richardson has captured a lot of footage of these rays in their element at the Eco Resort. Richardson, in his experience with them, has found the creatures to be extremely friendly. But their magnificence is so eye-catching that every time he is around these rays, his "heart starts to race," unknowingly.

Ray captured at Lady Elliot Island Resort (Image Source: Instagram | @ladyelliotislandecoresort)

Some of the footage was shared by Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort (@ladyelliotislandecoresort) on Instagram. The stunning creature with its black and white pattern could make anyone's heart skip a beat. The creature was underneath the waves and seemed to be floating in peace. It had a kite-like shape, with a long tail. The caption further shared that the unique creatures are also called “Unicorn of the Sea” by aficionados. The sighting is important to the resort, as these creatures very rarely come before humans. According to the caption, there are fewer than 60 sightings of this creature worldwide.

The very rare Ornate Eagle Ray with Cobia fish escort over the sand bottom in crystal clear water. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by indianoceanimagery)

They are also notoriously hard to capture in images because of their ‘Ampullae of Lorenzini,’ according to Oceanographic. This is an ability that allows Ornate Eagle Rays to detect electric currents in water, which are also generated by human movement. Hence, whenever humans come close to clicking a photo, the creatures recoil. For some reason, though, the critically endangered creature has become a frequent visitor to the waters of the island. The most noteworthy feature of Ornate Eagle Rays is their patterns, which the caption claimed are distinct for every being.

In the being captured in the footage, there are several circles in the lower part, and spaced out lines in the upper portion. Though the size of the creature in the video is unclear, the resort claimed that these creatures, on average, can grow nine feet in length. The post requested people to inform Great Barrier Reef Marine Park’s 'Eye on the Reef' if they see these creatures. Such information will help scientists associated with the organization to monitor the species and formulate strategies for their sustenance.

These creatures mostly make an appearance in the summer months, according to Discover Wildlife. Richardson has seen many friendly Ornate Eagle rays in his workplace, but always feels the same kind of excitement. “The moment you see one emerging from the distance, your heart starts to race. You really have to try to calm yourself, catch your breath, so you can dive down to film them with a steady hand,” Richardson shared. “However, they are incredibly calm animals who will happily share the water with you, as long as you swim slowly and let them approach you.”

Over the years, Richardson has managed to gain the ability to recognize these rays, with the help of the patterns on their bodies. His fascination has grown leaps and bounds since he first spotted this creature in the form of a female Ornate Eagle Ray, which he named Hatchie. Richardson has seen Hatchie three times since 2021, and during their last meeting, she looked pregnant. Therefore, now he is on the lookout for juvenile Ornate Eagle Rays in the waters.

