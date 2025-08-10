This Wild Fox Visits a Man Every Day Just to Hear Him Play the Banjo and People Are Delighted

Occasionally, the wild fox's sister and their mother would join in to watch the incredible jam session.

Animals often find themselves drawn to some humans, whether it's out of curiosity for our actions, or even if they feel a sense of love and safety. Such moments reveal that, even across species, a silent understanding can form — one that feels magical. In one such instance, somewhere in a quiet corner of the world, an unlikely friendship was formed when a wild fox was drawn by the gentle strumming of a man’s banjo. What once began as a curious visit eventually turned into a daily ritual for the fox. The videos of their bonding over the years are shared on YouTube by the man Andy Thorn (@andythornmusic).

A representative image of a wild fox. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By GVL Livestyle)

In the videos, we see Thorn playing different musical instruments at a hilltop in Colorado, and his fox friend, whom he named Foxy, comes there every time, curiously watching him and listening to the tunes. As reported by The Dodo, the man spoke about the adorable moment and said, "It is amazing how he's so comfortable with people. I don't see that every day." He shares that he lives in the Boulder foothills, where his love for music often takes him outdoors. He writes songs, plays his instruments, and sometimes even holds impromptu jam sessions for the deer and turkeys that wander nearby.

Screenshots of a wild fox listening to a man playing banjo. (Image Source: YouTube | @andythornmusic,)

Thorn further says, "It was cool how Foxy would hear me jamming on the deck, and he would be drawn to it. We noticed that he would stop and listen and enjoy the music." Over time, their meetings grew very special for him. On his YouTube channel, Thorn has shared several music videos that are shot on the hilltop with a beautiful view. In most of the videos, he is seen with his curious companion, Foxy, nearby. For instance, in one memorable winter video, the ground all around is covered in snow as he plays a gentle melody on a banjo. Foxy suddenly emerges out of nowhere, sits peacefully on a rock, and enjoys the tune.

"We feel lucky every time he comes over to visit us. Even when it was wintertime, he would come by regularly," Thorn said. At times, Foxy’s sister would join him, and their mother would come along as well. However, despite their friendly bond, Andy maintained his distance, knowing that not all foxes are as gentle as Foxy. Later, when Thorn and his wife had a baby, the child, too, was fascinated by Foxy, often watching him through the window. They grew so close that the animal felt like a part of their family. This beautiful tale of friendship captured the attention of animal lovers from across the world.

One YouTube user, @danmiller5027, commented, "Some of the very best stuff I've ever seen. Thank you, Andy. I also had fox friends in Nederland long ago. Watched a family grow up." Another person, @watchingthepaintdry, jokingly wrote, "That fox used to be a human in his past life. Don't fool us, little fella." Meanwhile, an animal’s love for humans is truly without any conditions. They don’t care about their status, appearance, or flaws; they are just as loyal all the time. Moreover, it's not the case with just dogs or other domestic animals; sometimes, even wild animals can shower you with the much-needed love.

You can follow @andythornmusic on YouTube for more heartwarming music videos.

