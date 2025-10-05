Texas Is Planning To Relocate 400-Year-Old Oak Tree for Almost $1 Million , Locals Outraged

Jolene, the beloved centuries-old oak, is being moved as part of a road transformation project.

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, I'm begging of you, please don't take my…tree!” The residents of Texas are singing this version of Dolly Parton’s song, as part of a rebellion to fight against Jolene, the 400-year-old oak tree. The city officials explored multiple options, from preserving Jolene’s wood for an art project to removing it altogether. But ultimately, it was decided that it would be relocated. As Jolene stands at the border of Kyle’s Old Stagecoach Road, signalling the passing drivers to yield a curve, the residents are saddened at the thought of losing their centuries-old friend and history keeper, according to a press release and NBC affiliate KXAN-TV.

Giant oak tree standing in a forest (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Patrice Laton Photography)

The relocation project is part of a road transformation project costing the city nearly $1 million. Well, $932,800 to be precise. Jolene is known to be 51 inches in diameter, but the city’s officials say that the gigantic tree sits within six inches of the edge of the road’s pavement, which disrupts their purpose. And so, the timekeeping beauty will be now relocated a quarter-mile north. The relocation will be initiated sometime between 2025 and 2027.

Officials stated in the press report that the future of Jolene has been a topic of discussion since 2020, when the staff began evaluating roadway improvements that were later approved by voters in the 2022 General Obligation (GO) Bond Election. But this project was met with more opposition than support, including opposition from the local protestor Casey Landers, who said, “The tree is older than the United States. We need to preserve it!” On Change.org, a petition signed to save Jolene received over 2,000 signatures from locals who kicked back the idea of relocation with sentimental messages.

Giant oak tree standing in a forest (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | JackyenJoyPhotography)

“Absolutely absurd that a City younger than a tree is trying to remove it,” said Cory, under the petition. As an Arborist of 25 years, Manuel pleaded, “I have seen so many trees being killed due to development. These old trees are history on this planet and will have a lot to say for researchers in the future. Not to mention kids can play around under and through the tree for years to come. Please don't kill this tree!” Stacey grunted, “Stop paving paradise to build a parking lot!” Another local named Catherine raged, “Quit screwing up this area to make it blend into your version of the Austin cityscape. Leave the tree alone.”

Giant oak tree standing in a forest and some loggers removing it (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Casarsa Guru)

However, despite the counterreactions, the relocation project was approved by the authorities, which means Jolene is set to move into its new home, which will be transformed into a “parklet” or “pocket park” according to the officials. Living in a parklet will ensure that it remains protected and safe from the harsh urban environment. Another reason for choosing this new area is "its proximity to the tree’s current location and its matching soil profile."

