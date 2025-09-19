Man Reveals What a Tree Growing Underwater Looks Like — and the View Is Absolutely Surreal

The exact location of this tree is unknown, but it is likely a small pond in Japan. Deep within its waters, life explodes with colors.

“Look over there,” the man, who goes by the name Fuji Aquarium (@fujiaquarium54) on Instagram, said while standing at the edge of a pond bordered by clusters of leaves, groves of trees shooting from a slopy meadow, and green-tinted moss. He pointed his finger towards the pond's green water and then snapped his fingers. The video cuts to reveal a fantasy-like underwater world bustling with colorful vegetation in iridescent waters. The floor appears to be carpeted with a grass bed in vivid greens, peppered with moss and colorful leafmold.

Here and there, stalks of grass are sprouting upwards, and silver-brown fishes are swimming around. Beside the paradise of the colorful leaves, a tree’s bark emerges in the pond's waters, surrounded by the colorful, rainbowy shimmer. Clinging to the bark are clumps of grassy bushes, little tuffets, and mats of soft moss and lichen. “This feels like peace,” wrote @liyo_821. @oceane.chin said, “The color seems saturated, but even so, it's so beautiful.”

“Didn’t know trees from underwater could look this magical,” the cameraman wrote in the video caption. According to his social media feed, he wanders around different watercourses, such as rivers, ponds, lagoons, and canals, in Japan and shoots underwater videos, such as the abovementioned one, revealing a magical underwater forest. “The underwater is like a mysterious forest,” he said in another video that captured a marvelous underwater bed blanketed with mossy grass and mystical little creatures illuminated by twinkling, glassy green lights.

Famous for his “5-second underwater world” videos, the man is subtly painting a beautiful picture of Japan’s waterscapes, showcasing how even the littlest of the country’s canals are brimming with mysterious, mystical, scintillating life. All this life blooming within Japan’s waters is quite unsurprising. According to a video shared by Solar Paths, this is just one part of Japan’s “clean water story.”

The video explains that the country’s drainage channels, designed to collect rainwater and runoff, are connected to the city’s cleanwater bodies, managed by cities like Shimabara. The water in these channels and canals is so clean that even fish like koi and trout can comfortably swim there, as also seen in the aquarium man’s video. Japan, the nation explained, is a leader in water conservation and management, where every drop of water is used wisely.

It sounds like the stuff of fantasy fiction, but the canals and water channels punctuated in Japan’s territory are all rumbling with little fish, a small symbol that represents the country’s love for culture and environmental preservation. Koi, they believe, is a metaphor of resilience. After an earthquake unlocked some of the ancient groundwater springs in the country, the countrymen deliberately released buckets and buckets of koi into the drains. Unlike the typical drains across the world, which are dank and musty, Japan’s drains today are epitomes of beauty, enriched with liveliness.

You can follow Fuji Aquarium (@fujiaquarium54) on Instagram to watch surreal underwater world videos.

