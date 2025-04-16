Taylor Swift Drinks This One Juice During Breakfast and It Might Be the Secret to Her Ageless Glow

Apart from this juice, Swift revealed that she loves to have cheese, fried eggs, and sometimes a sandwich in her morning meal.

Starting in March 2023, 152 stages around the world became electrified by Taylor Swift’s magnetic rockstar energy. While paparazzi got busy in capturing her sequinned dresses dripping with liquid gold, fans emptied the worldwide supply of friendship bracelets. Since December 8, 2024, after the much-awaited “Eras Tour” wrapped up, the Cruel Summer singer has been in her relaxation era. But fans are curious to unveil her diet secrets that kept her fuelled with such dynamic energy throughout the world-changing tour. In an interview with Bon Appetit magazine, the singer revealed her " go-to breakfast " for all these Swifties.

Scrumptious breakfast dishes are placed on a table. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Emrah Tolu)

Like every other human, Swift starts her day with breakfast, a meal which is usually paired with a glass of orange juice. “I drink it with breakfast every morning,” she told the magazine. WebMD explains that orange juice carries a wealth of nutrients. Lots of Vitamin C, to begin with. Vitamin C, the website says, supports the immune system and helps fight against the common cold. Other than the vitamin, orange juice is rich in folate, good bacteria, and potassium citrate – all the ingredients that support gut health, smooth digestion, and lower inflammation. But drinking too much of it may not always be a good idea. High sugar content can not only add kilos to your weight but also increase blood sugar levels.

The juice, Swift said, comes alongside her “go-to” breakfast dishes, which include buckwheat crepes, Parmesan cheese, and a fried egg on top. Sometimes, she prefers to add a sandwich or Reggiano cheese and not to forget her favorite Diet Coke. “Because it understands me,” she said. But this isn’t all, she said. “There's always some sort of binge food- like a tube of cinnamon rolls or a giant tub of cookie dough. Because I'm that girl.” It might sound too smooth, but the Love Story singer had earlier opened up about her disordered relationship with food.

Cinnamon rolls in a plate (Representative Image Source: Pexels | PIxabay)

Speaking with Variety magazine in 2020, she described an episode that hammered her self-esteem hard and stirred up body image issues. In a hotel suite one night, she read a tabloid that headlined an image of hers saying that she was looking “pregnant.” The word struck her as a punishment, and she started feeling ashamed of eating. “If you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everybody wants,” she said in her film Miss Americana.“But if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, your stomach isn’t flat enough," she added. Lately, the Blank Space singer has upped her game, and she no longer allows vicious tabloids and news headlines to sink her body positivity. "Once you have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Rezerv, Swift revealed some more secrets of her diet as she travelled the world during the Eras Tour. For all those marathon concert nights and day-long rehearsals, from hitting the gym to performing on the stage, she fueled up her body with healthy snacks like hummus and yogurt, all the while staying hydrated with plenty of water. From time to time, though, she let herself indulge in the not-so-healthy foods such as cheeseburgers, a slice or two of pizza, or a can of Diet Coke. Another secret behind her unstoppable energy and show-stopping concerts was her intense workout routine, which included a mix of treadmill, cardio, bodyweight exercises, resistance training, and sometimes Pilates.