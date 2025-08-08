Tap Water From All Over the World Was Tasted in a Competition — and One US City Took the Crown

Judges at the water tasting competition are frequently drawn from the worlds of media and travel. So, the results were untainted.

In a global competition that is not widely known by many, judges sampled tap water from several cities across the world, and it was one American city that claimed the top spot. This competition, known as the annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting event, takes place every year in a small town located in West Virginia. This year, the competition took place in February 2025 in its 35th year, and received entries from 19 U.S. states, four provinces in Canada, and eight additional countries. The contest crowned a surprising U.S. city as the winner.

A representative image of a person filling tap water in a glass. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kemal Yildirim)

The panel of judges evaluates the water using several criteria, such as taste, mouthfeel, smell, aftertaste, appearance, and overall impression. This year, the top spot for best municipal tap water was grabbed by Emporia, Kansas. The host town, Berkeley Springs, wasn’t far behind, securing the second spot in the same category. Apart from the judges, the event also welcomed the public from nearby areas, giving them a chance to taste and compare the waters in the competition themselves. Theoni Natural Mineral Water from Karditsa, Greece, claimed a gold medal in the bottled non-carbonated water category, as reported by the Washington Post.

Moving ahead, the Wilderness Mountain Water from Bland, Virginia, made its way to the top in the sparkling water category. In the purified water category, DrinkMore Water from Gaithersburg, Maryland, secured first place. While these were the results of this year, some contenders consistently shine year after year—like Canada’s Clearbrook Waterworks District. It is known for its exceptional tap water and has secured the top spot in the category seven times until now. Von Wiesenberger also praised the Clearbrook Waterworks District.

A representative image of tap water. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Vitapix)

He stated, “Think of the hundreds of tap waters that get entered, and the same one wins seven times. It’s won silvers as well.” Wiesenberger further said, “It doesn’t matter who the judges are, it doesn’t matter what order the waters are presented. It’s kind of fascinating to see which ones finish consistently on the top.” Corey Shetler, who has attended the event for several years, spoke about it and said, “People who don’t come here think it’s silly. But for people who come here, it’s kind of like a celebration.” Winning the competition gives water companies the bragging rights, which they often showcase on their product packaging.

A representative image of a person drinking water. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sean Anthony Eddy)

When it comes to judgment day, certain habits are discouraged. To keep palates sharp and senses clear, judges are advised to avoid coffee, spicy meals, or strong teas. Additionally, scented products like cologne or perfume are also advised not to be used. While not strictly enforced, these guidelines help ensure the water tasting remains as unbiased and accurate as possible. Meanwhile, most of the judges of the event come from the media and travel sectors, and they receive their training from long-time expert and ‘watermaster,’ Wiesenberger. In his career, he has worked with several top brands like Evian, Arrowhead, and Perrier.

