Study Reveals Elephants Share a Form of Communication Once Thought Only Humans Used

When the researchers observed the behaviour of African savanna elephants, they found the animals using intentional gestures.

Humans interact with each other with the help of different complex languages, which include words, grammar, and symbols, to share ideas, emotions, and information. On the other hand, animals just rely on natural sounds, gestures, and signals to communicate in different scenarios, like warning of danger, attracting a mate, or even while guiding their little ones. However, scientists have long been trying to understand the way of communication of different animals. For instance, a recent study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science explored how elephants use gestures to communicate with humans.

A representative image of an elephant. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tony Anderson)

For this research, scientists analyzed semi-captive African savanna elephants, since they're more used to people. The research was carried out by a team from the University of Vienna, who worked alongside experts from the University of St Andrews, the University of Portsmouth, and the City University of New York, as reported by The Conversation. It focuses on how the elephants deliberately used a variety of trunk gestures to get apples from humans. One of the lead researchers, Vesta Eleuteri, wrote about the experiment, stating, "We found that the elephants used 38 different gesture types intentionally."

A group of elephants is eating in the wild. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Richard I'Anson)

She added, "The elephants kept gesturing when they only got half the apples (only partially reached their goal), while they changed gestures when they got no apples (did not reach their goal), both key behaviors to establish intentional use." It was observed that the elephants only used gestures when people were watching them, showing they cared about human attention. They pressed on until they got what they wanted, then stopped once they were satisfied. This shows they were communicating with purpose, as reported by Earth.com.

These majestic creatures also use several other ways for communicating, from touch and smell to sounds. Additionally, at the heart of each herd is a wise matriarch who guides the rest of the group. Little elephants also pick up several skills by copying their elders. Especially, their trunks can guide, stop, or invite with surprising accuracy. Moving ahead, when inquired whether the wild elephants communicated in the same way as the semi-captive ones, Eleuteri says, "We and many other elephant experts have observed wild elephants gesturing apparently intentionally to each other (and even to us!) many times in the field."

A representative image of an elephant trying to interact with a woman. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ildar Abulkhanov)

Exploring how animals communicate doesn’t just reveal their world — it also reflects on ours. As we see more and more familiar human traits in them, it is safe to say that humans don't own the earth; we just share the planet with fellow sentient beings. Offering protection and respect to any animal not just eases our lives but also strengthens our connection to the natural world. It reminds us that every creature on this planet has the right to safety and dignity. Meanwhile, past studies have revealed that animals also feel emotions like stress and joy, just like human beings. So, human compassion is very essential for their well-being.

