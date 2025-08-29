Mariah Carey Used Her Signature Whistle To Communicate With a Dolphin — Then Came Its Reaction

The footage was captured during Mariah Carey’s tour in Perth, Australia, where she took time to swim with dolphins.

All of the universe dances around the same melody. Yet, every expression of this melody is uniquely fascinating. A mysterious thread connects the melodies of animals with those of humans. Take whistles, for instance. As SingASong-BeHappy describes, the whistle register is the highest pitch a human voice box can produce. It is commonly observed in many of those string-slinging guitarists and cacophonous concerts where singers emit raw electric energy with their high-pitched notes, jolting the audience in dizzying ecstasy.

A playful dolphin with Mariah Carey (Image Source: TikTok | @mariahcarey)

But Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) is especially famous for her high-pitched whistle notes, which, fans have discovered, resemble the whistling sounds that dolphins make while communicating inside oceans. In a resurfaced video, Carey makes a high whistle note, reacting to which, a playful dolphin dabs a kiss on her cheek.

Mariah Carey at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Mazur)

The adorable footage opens to reveal a vast expanse of turquoise waters in Perth, Australia, where Carey was touring with her family in 2019. In the backdrop, a towering, mountainous wall juts upward like a giant boulder. Meanwhile, Carey, donning a pair of black sunglasses, seems to be having some relaxing moments, playing around in the sunlit waters. Half of her body is dipped into the water, and accompanying her is a silver-grey dolphin.

A playful dolphin with Mariah Carey (Image Source: TikTok | @mariahcarey)

To prompt a reaction in the dolphin, Carey makes her signature high whistle note of E7, the one fans heard in her song “Emotions” when the lyrics “You make me feel so high” erupt from her voice. As the whistle erupts into the waterscape, the dolphin seems to become excited. It raises its head towards the sky, splashing water from its mouth. The “fangirling” dolphin appears notoriously overjoyed by the whole encounter as it drifts away from Carey and starts paddling its fins in the water.

A dolphin swimming in the turquoise waters of Australia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Meaghan Skinner Photography)

In the back, a pearly smile lits up Carey’s face. Prompting a cascade of foamy ripples in the water, the dolphin propels itself forward, opening its mouth wide. Its triangular teeth pop out from the pinkish mouth, appearing like a string of sharp-edged pearls on the camera. “Anything that makes him happy,” Carey exclaimed from behind.

Mariah Carey at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 2, 2023 (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bauer Griffin)

Thousands of viewers became excited after watching the footage. They jumped into the comments sections with hilarious reactions. “Even he knows a true star,” exclaimed @thezoobabies. @theeedanielr said, “Omg her impact! Even sea creatures are excited to meet MC!” @standamanfrom916 added, “That would've been me after kissing Mariah!” @cherrykoolade7 said, "That dolphin screamed “OMG IT’S MARIAH!”"

According to SingASong-BeHappy, it is unknown whether Carey took her twins, four-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, while meeting this dolphin, but they surely accompanied her to Australia. She even shared some images of herself and the kids celebrating Halloween in their Perth hotel on the weekend. This was just one encounter, but in general, too, Carey has expressed her love and obsession for these water mammals. “Dolphins are so underrated. I love dolphins so much. They are the best animals in the world,” she said in an interview with Pitchfork. Talking about this particular encounter, she said, “It was a while ago, but it was amazing!”

You can follow Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on TikTok to follow along with her adventures.

