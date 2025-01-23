Sleep Expert Shares Unusual ‘Selfie Method’ That Works Wonders in Fixing Your Staggered Sleep Patterns

The technique of clicking a selfie before bed has more to do with the pillow's size and alignment than it has to do with bedtime aesthetics.

Ancient people resorted to bizarre rituals to get better sleep- from cutting a pigeon in half and sticking each half to each side of their head to bathing in camomile-infused water, using lavender, and sleeping in dream oracles. In contemporary times, lifestyle stores are slinging with sleep-inducing gadgets like temperature-regulating mattress toppers, smart rings, meditation aids, and eye masks. On the other side, people preferring holistic lifestyles gravitate towards remedies like warm milk and chamomile tea for deep, restful sleep.

Smiling woman holds an aqua-colored pillow while asleep on the bed (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

In the realm of TikTok, people are using everything from “cozy sweatshirts” to “mouth taping,” "placing lemons on their nightstands," “moon breathing,” “cognitive shuffling with random words,” “3-2-1-0 meditation,” and whatnot to shut down their chattering brains and drift off into hypnotic slumber. While this complex morass of options and ideas adds to the confusion and paradox of choice, sleep expert Martin Seeley shared with the GLAMOUR Magazine, that all one needs for a good night's sleep is a “selfie.”

Cheerful woman in grey sweater taking a selfie (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Tim Samuel)

“Here's an interesting trick – take a selfie while lying on your side,” Seeley, the CEO at MattressNextDay, explained to the magazine. "If you draw imaginary lines down your face and torso, they should line up. If they don't, your pillow might not be the right size for you, which is likely to be impacting your sleep quality. Even a small misalignment can increase tension in your neck and lead to discomfort. If your head tilts upwards, your pillow is too big, causing unnatural neck bending. If your head tilts downwards, it's too small and isn't providing enough support. The goal is to keep your spine in a perfectly neutral, aligned position throughout the night,” he added.

Young man disturbed by sleeplessness. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

In addition to taking a selfie, Seeley shared some other techniques and tips that can help people have relaxing nocturnal hours. “Go and lie on the floor in a different room,” is one of these. He explained that sometimes swapping one’s surroundings can put the person in a different head space, allowing them to have better sleep. “Sometimes, your bed can become a source of sleep stress," the expert pointed out. “When you've been tossing and turning, try moving to the floor in a different, cooler room. Use a yoga mat or soft surface, and give yourself about 10-15 minutes in this new environment," he added.

Man resting on his bed after a gym workout for recovery (Image Source: Andrea Piacquadio)

Another trick could be consuming a melatonin-boosting drink at bedtime, such as sour cherry juice. "Drinking a cup of sour cherry juice before bed is like a secret weapon for sleep," said Seeley. “This is because sour cherries are one of the few food sources that contain melatonin – the hormone that plays a key role in regulating your sleep-wake cycle.”

A jar filled with fresh orange juice with a lemon slice attached to the straw (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lisa Fotios)

One can also try topping and tailing with one's partner to fall asleep. He advised people to swap sleep orientation and position with their partner to trick their brains. Our bodies get used to one position, and sometimes a slight change can provide unexpected relief. It's about tricking your body into a new relaxation state and breaking habitual sleep patterns," the sleep doctor said. Indulging in a mini-photoshoot or employing any other of the above-mentioned bedtime hacks might sound a bit weird, or over the top corny, but Seeley said that this often acts as “a psychological trick that removes the intense pressure of falling asleep, which is often what keeps people awake during the night.”