Why Are People Placing a Sliced Lemon on Their Nightstand?

Social media users are also combining different ingredients with lemons to cleanse the vibrations of their houses.

Lemon has this exceptional property that even though it is a fruit, it cannot be eaten. The first trees of these juicy yellow fruits grew in the Himalayas eight million years ago. Since then, lemons have wooed the humans with their rejuvenating aroma and golden elixir-like juice. The sundry concoction of chemicals contained in this juice has brought lemons the status of detoxifiers, natural aromatherapists, and even potions against negative spells. Even more so, these days TikTok users are obsessed with keeping lemons on their nightstands and under their beds. They believe that a slice of citrus boosts good sleep, as Nita (@nitakeepingitraw) also said in a video.

Freshly cut slices of lemon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lisess)

The short clip depicts a crisscrossed lemon placed on a table with salt stuffed inside it. Nita, who frequently suffered from insomnia, said keeping lemons and sea salt by her bedside gave her the “best sleep.” Many people like @missambjay who tried Nita’s hack reported that they slept like a baby with a lemon on their bedside. @intuitiveleoo reported that she no longer suffers from anger issues or frequent panic attacks anymore after using lemon in her bedroom. When asked by viewers, Nita suggested that sea salt can also be replaced by pink Himalayan salt.

In another video, personal development instructor, @motivationaldoc, explained that lemons are “natural purifiers,” they “help relieve stress,” and they “calm the nervous system.” He said keeping slices of lemon on the bedside can help a person unclog their stuffy nose, breathe better, and fall asleep with much more ease.

Meanwhile, after noticing the positive effect they had on her, Nita started keeping lemons on her dining room table as well as in the room of her daughter who suffers from depression. People said in the comments that apart from its air-purifying qualities, lemon helps to cast away negative energy too. @pannduhh007 revealed that in Mexico people like to carry lemons with them when they visit a cemetery. People believe that a lemon traps and locks the negative energy, purifying the space around them.

Image Source: TikTok | @nitakeepingitraw

Image Source: TikTok | @whiteoakthomas105

“If they become yellow, it means that in this area in your house, there aren’t negative energies. If they become black, it means that these lemons attract negative energies. If you place green lemons again, in the same place, they will become yellow,” explained @alufasellers in a video. While some people like to use the lemon with salt sprinkling, others have unusual ways. @moonbrewmagic, for example, uses half a lemon with a blend of chili powder, cloves, pentagram oil, and camphor to freshen up her interior space. @ti.ta.tiktok places it under her bed for stress relief and good sleep.

Reader’s Digest explains that “just inhaling the scent of lemons can also help improve your health. Lemon has many positive aromatherapeutic properties that can be very beneficial to the body. Breathing a lemon scent has been shown to improve mood, reduce stress, lower anxiety, and even reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure.” Plus, City Magazine says that numerous scientific studies have also affirmed that the scent of lemon promotes better sleep. All this information suggests that lemon is indeed a magic potion and can support people to drift into a deep, dreamless sleep.

Air humidifier with slices of lemon in the water placed on the nightstand next to a bed. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Andrey Popov)

