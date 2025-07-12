Scientists Innovate a Pocket-Sized Device That Tests the Quality of Acres of Soil in Just 5 Minutes

The agricultural industry has witnessed an innovation in the field of soil testing, and it is expected to revolutionize farmers' methods.

Almost half of the world’s habitable land is utilized intensively for food production with farming practices. According to Our World in Data, 37% of Earth’s total land area is used for agriculture, and 11% for crops. It is not surprising to note that the soil health has deteriorated over time, with farmers now compensating for it with extra amounts of chemical fertilizers. These issues are particularly prevalent in agriculture-dominant countries like India, where farmers rely on traditional knowledge, guesswork, and outdated methods to test their soil. But a recent development has transformed long soil-testing practices into a 5-minute endeavor.

Scientist introduces the device for farmers

Fifty years ago, Indian farmers used only 54 kilograms of fertilizer to produce two tonnes of crops per hectare. Now, that number has increased to 280 kilograms per hectare for the same crop yield, which indicates the degradation of soil health and quality. With that in mind, Dr. Rajul Patkar, co-founder of Proximal Soilsens Technology, developed a user-friendly device that allows farmers to instantly test their soil quality without having to go through the time-consuming testing process typically employed by farmers. Until now, farmers had to send about 500 grams of soil to testing labs and wait for 15 days for the results. However, the agricultural work did not stop amidst the process, and the land was loaded with chemical fertilizers and seeds for the growing season.

With the latest innovation called NutriSens, the world’s smallest soil testing system, farmers can now conveniently test their soil quality at home with results within five minutes. The NutriSens soil-testing kit includes a handheld device, resembling a thermometer, that provides efficient lab-like results within a minimum time frame. The technology is projected to revolutionize the soil testing practices and farming in India and ensure that lands are provided with the specific needs to sustainably restore soil health. Using this method, farmers will no longer depend on guesswork and traditional methods that may yield incorrect results and overuse of fertilizers. “Without complete knowledge, farmers keep on adding fertilisers, which only worsens crop yield,” said Dr. Patkar. ProximalSoilsens has shared information on YouTube.

How to use NutriSens?

To effectively use the benefits of the NutriSens technology, farmers will need to follow a few steps. This will ensure the results indicated are accurate, with appropriate measures taken to maintain soil fertility. To start, farmers must collect a tiny amount of soil sample, about 1 gram, from the spot where the crops are to be planted. The sample should be free of debris, stones, leaves, and other objects. The device comes with a kit and includes a vial where the soil sample will go. Adding three milliliters of chemical solution to the vial, the testers must wait for about 30 minutes.

The soil sample will settle down on the bottom of the vial, while a clear liquid will rise that contains information about the soil elements. This clear liquid will have to be placed on the paper-based sensor strip of the device. For precision, a dropper is included in the kit. The strip that is sensitive to different soil properties will analyze the contents of the sample and reveal the results based on six parameters required for soil health and plant growth. They are pH, electrical conductivity, nitrate, phosphate, potassium, and ammoniacal nitrogen. Within five minutes, the device will generate a health card that contains information on the soil conditions of the crop land, and farmers can adjust their fertilizer use accordingly.

