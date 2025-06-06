Scientists Have Found a New ‘Superfood’ — an Ancient Algae Used in Sewage Water Treatment

This new type of superfood available in the market promises to prevent or cure a multitude of diseases and health issues.

Amidst the rise of health-conscious consumers, the food industry has unveiled a new superfood that gives stiff competition to former staples of the wellness community – kale and spirulina. All the rage around seaweed has reached new heights with a dark green algae powder whipped out of the genus Chlorella, which has existed on Earth for more than 2 billion years, as per Algorigin. Unlike how it sounds, the blue-green algae are “nutrient-packed” and have detoxifying effects on the body, as per a report by Fortune Well.

Wastewater treatment facility in Houston, Texas. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jupiterimages)

Before it was identified as a potential superfood, Chlorella vulgaris, a freshwater alga, was used to clean up wastewater. It is used in the treatment process to improve water quality by removing pollutants, primarily hydrocarbons, according to a study published in Ecological Engineering & Environmental Technology. Now, the newfound potential of this algae has caused a stir in health and wellness communities. Dietitian Roxana Ehsani talked to Fortune about the benefits of superfoods. “Chlorella is nutrient-packed food, specifically a green algae, with the potential to be called the next big ‘superfood,'” she said.

Young Woman Making Detox Smoothie At Home. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Viktoriya Skorikova)

Proteins, carbohydrates, healthy lipids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals are only some of the nutrients the microscopic algae are rich in. The list also includes Omega-3 fatty acids and minerals like B12, B6, C, D, folate, iron, zinc, copper, calcium, and Vitamin K. Moreover, cultivating Chlorella vulgaris is a win-win for both consumers and the environment, as it requires minimal resources and is cultivated sustainably, unlike the agricultural industry.

A geomatic engineer looking at biomass of Chlorella algal species . (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nicola Tree)

“As consumer interest in health-conscious and eco-friendly products grows, Chlorella vulgaris could be one of the superfoods that redefine the future of food innovation,” said Helen Onyeaka of the University of Birmingham in a press release. She is the lead author of a 2024 study published in the journal IFT, based on freshwater algae as a food substitute. The researchers found that by overcoming production challenges with technology, the food industry can “pave the way for Chlorella’s widespread adoption.” Additionally, the freshwater algae help prevent or treat several diseases and health issues.

Chlorella vulgaris tabs. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | jonnysek)

In a Today’s Dietitian report, expert Toby Amidor explained, “Proponents claim it may prevent and/or treat a multitude of health issues, including cancer, hepatitis C, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the common cold, asthma, lead toxicity, aging, premenstrual syndrome, metabolic syndrome, peptic ulcers, and cardiovascular risk factors.” Consumption of Chlorella vulgaris also boosts immunity and lowers cholesterol. While most people would think the freshwater algae are a boon to physical health, they also show benefits in people struggling with depression, per a study published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

Green algae under microscopic view. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Elif Bayraktar)

Dubbed as the ‘new spirulina’, Chlorella is found in supplements and smoothies. Health food stores sell algae in the form of tablets or dark green powder. When it comes to taste, experts hinted it may not be kind to your tastebuds with its “earthy”, “bitter”, or “fishy” taste. To mask the off-taste, mixing the algae powder with a green or fruity smoothie, or rolling it into balls with dates, slurping it with ice pops or cookies, shall be advantageous. However, some people, upon consumption, may observe side effects like allergic reactions and gastrointestinal issues. It is advised that people taking blood thinners refrain from eating Chlorella due to its high content of Vitamin K, which helps form clots. Sun sensitivity is also a possible adverse reaction to its consumption.