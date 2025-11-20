Scientists Amazed by Wild Wolf in Canada Exhibiting Rare Behavior of Using Tools to Forage for Food

Footage from a trail camera along the central coast of British Columbia captured this rare moment.

Wolves are fierce carnivores that need nothing but teeth to pierce into flesh. Hunting isn't usually difficult for these wild mammals. However, a new study published in Ecology and Evolution revealed that a wild wolf was observed using a new tool to forage for food. Footage from a trail camera along the central coast of British Columbia captured this rare moment: a wolf drawing a crab trap out of the water to eat the bait inside it. “It’s not a surprise [wolves] have the capacity to do this. Yet our jaw dropped when we saw the video," said Kyle Artelle, one of the paper’s co-authors. The cameras were originally placed in the wild to find out the reason behind recurring damage to crab traps.

The crab traps were being used by the Haíɫzaqv Nation Guardians to control a European Green Crab invasion in the area. To the researchers' surprise, they captured a wolf making use of the crab trap. “A wolf was recorded emerging from the water carrying a crab trap buoy, then sequentially pulling the attached line up the beach until an initially submerged trap emerged from the water," the study wrote. "The wolf then extracted the bait cup from within and consumed the bait," the study added. The discovery was made during routine monitoring work in the region, which highlights how everyday ecological checks can reveal extraordinary moments from the wildlife. This also explains the repeated tampering with the crab traps.

A grey wolf standing in a pond. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Marcia Straub)

The video shows the wolf pulling the trap very meticulously. The study also revealed that the wolves have repeated the method multiple times. "The efficiency and speed of the sequence, combined with observations of other similarly moved and damaged traps in the area, suggest previous experience and intent," as per the study. The intentional and step-by-step behaviour suggests that these wolves have “a sophisticated understanding of the trap.” It also highlights the species' cognitive abilities and flexibility. One would assume that one of the fiercest wild animals and hunters to have a sharp cognition, and this incident is a glorious example of that.

A wolf running near water. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | McDonald Wildlife Photography)

"The very act of appropriating human tools to achieve a goal is noteworthy," the study said. Technically, using a tool in the context of animals differs according to the situation. Even a dog chewing a stick is considered the use of a human tool by an animal. However, rope pulling doesn't technically fall under this category because "they are not responsible for the proper and effective orientation of the tool to the incentive." So this incident is an exception in more than one aspect. Rope pulling by itself doesn’t count as tool-use, but the entire sequence could qualify. Rope-pulling is a vital step humans perform to pull a crab trap out. The study also states that “the animal must produce, not simply recognize, the proper and effective orientation between the tool and the incentive.”

Thus, the recent incident can be considered a rare tool use performed by an animal. "This observation raises questions about the origins and context of this behavior. We currently lack evidence to determine whether this is the only wolf exhibiting this behavior, or if it has been shared among other wolves," the study said. A permanent remote camera has been installed in that region to keep track of similar activities in the future.

